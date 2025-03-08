Ohio Student Left on School Bus, Parent Speaks Out

A 7-year-old student was left on his school bus earlier after falling asleep, reported Fox 8.

The incident reportedly occurred March 3, when Michale Windle received a call from Coventry Local School District, informing him that his son had been left on a school bus. The child had fallen asleep and did not exit the vehicle with the other students.

Windle claimed the bus driver left and was unaware that his son was still on the bus. No one found the child immediately and he was left on the bus for about an hour unattended in 25-degree weather. Once the boy was located, he was reportedly taken to school. Windle said he was mad and angry, as any father would be.

The district said via the news report that it was grateful the student was safe and upon learning of the situation, district officials launched an investigation to determine how this occurred. The school bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Additionally, the district reportedly confirmed they have “clear procedures” in place requiring drivers to conduct “post-route checks” to ensure all students have exited the bus. They are now reviewing those safety protocols with all transportation staff to prevent a future incident similar to this one.

Windle told local news reporters the district seemed sincerely upset over the incident. The district stated they are in direct communication with the family and will provide any necessary support.

