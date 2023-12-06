Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Wire Reports

Iowa Parents Claim School Bus Driver Forced Son Off Miles from Home

Student crosses the street away from school bus stop.
Stock image.

A West Central Valley parent in Iowa is concerned that their sixth-grade son was kicked off of his school bus and his parents were not notified, reported KCCI News.

According to the news report, Nicole Kurth said the bus driver kicked her son Trace off the bus for fighting and left him either at or near the school in Dexter, located four miles away from their home without calling either of his parents.

Kurth told local news reporters that her son wandered away and eventually called her, but she was at work 30 minutes away.

“I couldn’t believe that he had just been left by the bus without any sort of parental notification,” she noted via the article.

West Valley Community School District did not comment on any communication with Kurth but told KCCI News that the school bus driver followed protocol by immediately removing a student who poses a safety threat and leaving them at the nearest district attendance center.

