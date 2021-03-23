Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home Wire Reports GOJO CEO Discusses Meeting the Demand for Effective Sanitation Products
Wire Reports

GOJO CEO Discusses Meeting the Demand for Effective Sanitation Products

By Ruth Newton

In an interview with CNBC on March 10, GOJO Industries CEO Carey Jaros discussed how Purell is adapting to meet the growing demand for sanitation products amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jaros told CNBC that as the demand for hand sanitizer skyrocketed a year ago, one of the first things the company did was to increase manufacturing to 24 hours a day. Jaros explained that GOJO had to implement creative outsourcing to support the rising production rate.

GOJO reportedly hired over 500 new employees as it tripled the number of manufacturing plants across North America. Jaros said that GOJO believes the new normal will be about visible hygiene and keeping trusted brands of sanitizing products in sight of consumers.

When asked if she believes current demand levels are sustainable, she said that while it may not be as high as it was last year, it will be much higher than in the past, adding that the company’s market share is now twice as high as it was pre-pandemic.

Addressing the rise of distilleries and beauty companies entering the sanitizer market, Jaros said that most of the opportunistic startups were chemical-based and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reportedly banned over 240 brands of sanitizer that were deemed unsafe or ineffective.

“Consumers know that we invented hand sanitizer in 1988. We’ve been in this business for over 30 years,” added Jaros. “We’ve been the market leader since our inception.”

Jaros concluded the interview by noting that the 75-year-old, family-owned company remains dedicated to its purpose of saving lives by providing effective sanitation products for any high contact surface areas.

Previous articleSEA Electric Holdings Grows U.S. Leadership Team
Next articleSchool Bus Contractors Issue Latest Plea for Missing CERTS Act Funds

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Florida School Bus Hit After Motorist Fails to Make a Traffic Stop

A school bus in Lehigh Acres, located east of Fort Meyers, Florida, was struck by a motorist who failed to stop at a stop...
Read more
Wire Reports

Alabama Student Hit, Injured by Motorist While Boarding School Bus

A female high school student in Limestone County, located north of Birmingham, Alabama, was hit by a passing motorist while boarding her school bus,...
Read more
Wire Reports

School Bus Driver Shortage at Kentucky District Delays School Start

Fayette County Public Schools, located in Lexington, Kentucky, is experiencing a delay in return to in-person learning due to a school bus driver shortage,...
Read more
Wire Reports

Legislation Aims to Fine Drivers Who Pass Stopped School Buses

The Albany County Legislature in New York is reviewing new legislation that would fine drivers of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses that...
Read more
Wire Reports

Roundup: Students in Kentucky, Texas Left Unattended on School Buses

A Kentucky kindergarten student and a Texas elementary student were left unattended on their school buses this past week. Fox 19 reported that 5-year-old Zaylee...
Read more
Wire Reports

North Carolina Student Hit with Pellet Gun Onboard School Bus

An elementary student was shot with a pellet gun on an Iredell-Statesville School District bus north of Charlotte, North Carolina, reported WCCB Charlotte. The incident...
Read more

Digital Editions

March 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on air-ventilation systems and frequent cleaning amid COVID-19, Type-A school buses,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effects frequent cleaning has on your school bus seats and other equipment?
159 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.