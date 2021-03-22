SEA Electric Holdings Grows U.S. Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, Calif., USA – March 19, 2021 – After its recent announcement of a $42 million equity financing investment, global automotive technology company SEA Electric expands its growth in the US market with increased leadership including the recent hire of Chris Charlton, National Accounts Director – Bus and Fleet Transportation. Charlton brings more than 25 years of experience including a diverse background in business development within the technology and digital marketing arenas.

Charlton’s immense technology acumen and experience includes involvement launching the largest start-up ($10 billion) at the time (Sprint PCS) now T-Mobile in 1998. His successes also included launching the first website in 2000 with $200+million in sales; the first camera phones in the US in 2002; and the 1st text message platform in 2004.

According to Tony Fairweather, president and founder of SEA Electric, Charlton will be taking his additional background as former director of business development for Collins Bus (Rev Group) in Kansas and spearheading the national growth for SEA Electric within the school bus fleet and transit shuttle portion of the company’s business. “A large portion of our business lies in the retrofitting of fleet units, and Chris’ vast experience will aid our abilities to grow partnerships with charging infrastructures and utilities nationwide.” Charlton will additionally be focusing on OEMs, contractors and the largest school district fleets.

“Sea Electric is providing substantial technological and cost-efficient solutions for electrification to school bus fleets, shuttles and overall commercial transit – it couldn’t be a more exciting time to join the company and foster exponential growth within the United States and Canada,” said Charlton. “It’s a very exciting time for the entire industry, but our company specifically is on a trajectory of expansion and I’m looking forward to playing a significant role.”

Following substantial growth in new markets, SEA Electric last week announced it has closed initial private placement equity financing for total gross proceeds of approximately US$42 million. The net proceeds from the investment will allow SEA Electric to solidify its position as a market leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles whilst funding its considerable backlog and facilitating more pilot programs with operators.

With global headquarters and key leadership in Los Angeles, SEA Electric currently has operations in five countries and more than one million miles of independent Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”) testing and in-service operation in all markets.

SEA Electric currently partners with commercial vehicle OEM’s, dealers, operators and upfitters to deliver a new range of zero-emissions trucks and is on schedule to deliver more than 1,000 electric commercial vehicles this year. The company forecast is to have more than 15,000 vehicles on the road by the end of 2023.

About SEA Electric

Global automotive technology company SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, creating its proprietary electric power-system technology (known as SEA-Drive) for the world’s urban delivery and distribution fleets.

Widely recognized as a market leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles on a global basis, SEA Electric commands a global presence, deploying product in seven countries including USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa with collectively more than one million miles of independently OEM-tested and in-service international operation.

The company’s global sales, after-sales and engineering are represented in all subsidiaries, whilst North America has the largest upfitting capacity for SEA Electric at more than 30,000 units per annum.