Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home Government School Bus Contractors Issue Latest Plea for Missing CERTS Act Funds
GovernmentNews

School Bus Contractors Issue Latest Plea for Missing CERTS Act Funds

By Ryan Gray

It’s been over 12 weeks since former President Donald Trump signed into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and within it the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) Act. Yet school bus contractors and motorcoach operators are still waiting for their shares of $2 billion authorized by Congress.

A coalition of transportation companies, which include ferry operators, originally sought $8 billion in relief. The National School Transportation Association (NSTA) noted on Monday that the school bus contractors “vigorously advocated for this aid since the measure was introduced” last May, when the CERTS Act was introduced. NSTA Executive Director Curt Macysyn calculated that school bus operators alone have now lost nearly $8 billion in revenue over the past year.

On Monday, Macysyn asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter to release details on the grant program. He added that while recent meetings with her agency have been encouraging, operators need the money now. At this report, a U.S. Treasury Department website for the CERTS program provided only a brief summary, along with a statement to check back regularly for updates.

“At this stage, we emphasize that as CERTS continues to be developed, it is imperative that the pillars of the program be the efficient and equitable distribution of relief funds. COVID-19 affected all aspects of our industry similarly, and we look forward to the release of these funds as authorized by Congress as soon as possible,” he continued. “I cannot emphasize enough how important the bridge that CERTS provides is a critical link in the return to school process being developed at the state and national levels.”

Yellen has received similar letters over the past month from the United Motorcoach Association (UMA) and the larger CERTS Coalition as well as an increasing number of congressional members. Last Thursday, Rep. Darrin LaHood, who introduced the CERTS Act, spearheaded a letter to Yellen from over 70 colleagues in the House.

“To ensure that these transportation service providers are ready and available for Americans once the economy [fully] reopens, emergency funding for these industries is necessary,” he wrote. “That is why the U.S. Department of Treasury must move as quickly as possible to provide financial assistance, as authorized by Congress, to these companies that desperately need to keep their employees on payroll and cover increased operating costs.”

That letter came after 29 senators sent a similar request to Yellen last month.

Related: CERTS Coalition Calls for $40B in New Relief Funding
Related: Updated: School Bus Contractors Find Some Relief in $900 Billion Stimulus
Related: (STN Podcast E40) School Bus Contractor Difficulties + Opportunities for Special Needs Students

Meanwhile, Macysyn explained to Yellen that NSTA member companies have faced major challenges in maintaining the student transportation system for the past year, due to state-mandated school closures.

“This affected not only revenue from the home-to-school contracts of our members, but additional revenue derived from extra-curricular, sports, field trips and charter activities was also fully eliminated,” he noted.

Earlier this month, Ken Presley, the vice president of legislative and regulatory affairs for the UMA, said anxiety was spreading among bus operators amid continued silence from the U.S. Department of Treasury on CERTS Act details.

In an email to members on March 4, Presley commented that Polly Trottenberg, the new deputy secretary at the Treasury Department, advised UMA to “hold tight and be patient.” And while meetings between transportation association representatives and the federal government continue, no formal announcement on the grant program has been made.

Two emails sent by School Transportation News to the Treasury Department within the past week seeking a status report on the release of grant program details have yet to be answered at this report.

Previous articleGOJO CEO Discusses Meeting the Demand for Effective Sanitation Products
Next articleBlue Bird Delivers North America’s First-Ever Commercial Application of Vehicle-to-Grid Technology in Electric School Bus Partnership with Nuvve and Illinois School Districts

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

FBI Warns Transportation Agencies About Ransomware Attacks

The FBI said transportation operations and government agencies should be on the lookout for malicious software that uses extortion in return for a promise...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E56) The Momentum Is Good: Funding Coming for School Buses as Classrooms Reopen

New developments spell hope for districts looking to get buses rolling back to in-person classes. School buses are mentioned in the nearly $122 billion...
Read more
Safety

CARES Act Funds Student Accountability, COVID-19 Cleaning on Georgia School Buses

Knowing what students are on board school buses and ensuring proper indoor air quality remains high on the priority list for school districts. Marietta...
Read more
Government

CDC OKs 3 Feet of Distance Between Students in Classrooms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its K-12 school guidance to reflect the latest research on physical distancing between students in...
Read more
Government

COVID-19 Protocols on School Buses Eligible for American Rescue Plan Funds

School districts may use American Rescue Plan funds to pay for social distancing and safety protocols on school buses, the U.S. Department of Education...
Read more
Safety

Update: Utah Bill to Amend School Bus Inspection Procedures Now Law

Legislation seeking harsher penalties for leaving students unattended on school buses at the conclusion of runs was signed into law this week. House Bill...
Read more

Digital Editions

March 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on air-ventilation systems and frequent cleaning amid COVID-19, Type-A school buses,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effects frequent cleaning has on your school bus seats and other equipment?
159 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.