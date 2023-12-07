New Jersey Family Sues School Bus Company After Son’s Death

One year ago, 16-year-old Landon Goff died after losing consciousness onboard a school bus. His family said a lawsuit is their way of fighting for answers, reported 6 ABC News.

The incident occurred on Dec. 1, 2022, when Goff, who was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological and developmental disorder that causes progressive loss of language and motor skills. Goff used a wheelchair, was picked up by a school bus and transported to Cape May County Special Services School.

According to the news report, Goff lost consciousness while on board the bus at some point during the trip. A recently filed lawsuit against the private contractor, Sheppard Bus Services, alleges that no one called 911 or helped the teen until arriving at the school, where employees were notified and began performing CPR.

The teen’s family said via the article that three other students, the driver, and a bus aide were on the bus at the time of the incident.

After reaching school grounds, Goff was reportedly rushed to the hospital, where he died three days later. His family said Goff choked on his own saliva.

Goff’s family is now suing the bus company for negligence, stating that the employees should have done more to help their son and the Sheppard Bus should have better training. The regular bus driver was on the route that day, however, the aide was a substitute.

The suit alleges that the video and audio recording system on the bus was not working on the day of the incident.

Local news reporters reached out to Sheppard Bus Services and no comment was made. The incident remains under investigation.

Related: New Jersey School Bus Monitor Faces Manslaughter Charges Following Student’s Death

Related: New Jersey School Bus That Went Missing Was Found

Related: North Carolina Teen Dies After Jumping Out of Moving School Bus

Related: Detroit Special Needs Student Dies After Seizure on School Bus