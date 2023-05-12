New Jersey School Bus That Went Missing Was Found

A school bus filled with elementary students went missing for almost an hour in New Jersey, before it was ultimately found in another town, reported NBC New York.

The incident occurred Thursday morning, when the bus hit a red barricade next to a pump at a gas station in Bridgewater.

According to the article, Patrick Blazure witnessed the moment when the bus crashed, and he immediately knew something was wrong with the driver.

Police stated via the article that the 80-year-old operator was supposed to drop the students off at Mount Horeb School in Warren Township. But when the bus never arrived, district officials and police went into emergency mode.

Investigators stated that the driver suffered an apparent medical emergency and crashed the bus as he was pulling into a parking lot just off Route 22.

Officers reportedly added that the bus impacted the back of a flat-bed trailer, as the driver was still trying to maneuver the bus. The driver seemed dazed, confused and was reportedly completely out of it. About 20 students were on board the bus at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

The students were reportedly checked out by the school nurse and boarded another bus. It was unclear what kind of medical emergency the driver suffered. The driver was checked out by doctors at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

