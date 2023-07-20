New Jersey School Bus Monitor Faces Manslaughter Charges Following Student’s Death

A school bus monitor from Somerset County School District is facing manslaughter charges, after a seatbelt wrapped around the neck of a 6-year-old girl with special needs, resulting in her death.

A press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that 27-year-old Amanda Davila was arrested in relation to circumstances surrounding a school bus ride in Franklin Township on July 17.

The investigation revealed that Davila was the school bus monitor assigned to the 6-year-old girl with special needs, who was attending an extended school year program at a local school in Franklin Township.

During the ride, the student slumped forward in her wheelchair after a series of bumps in the road. She was wearing a 4-point harness that secured her to the wheelchair and it became too tight around her neck, ultimately blocking her airway.

Davila, who was assigned to monitor the student, was seated toward the front of the bus and on her cellphone while wearing headphones in both ears. According to the investigation, this was a violation of policies and procedures.

Upon responding to the call, at approximately 9:04 a.m., officers administered CPR to the child. She was then transported to an area hospital’s intensive care unit, where she was later pronounced dead.

On July 19, Davila was arrested at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and was charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Davila is currently pending a detention hearing.

