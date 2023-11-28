Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeSafetyNorth Carolina Teen Dies After Jumping Out of Moving School Bus
NewsSafety

North Carolina Teen Dies After Jumping Out of Moving School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A 17-year-old Parkland High School student died from injuries sustained after jumping out of his school bus while it was still in motion.

The incident occurred on Nov. 20 at approximately 5:30 p.m., prior to the Thanksgiving break. Alex Wilson was riding home on his school bus when he jumped out of the back door while it was still moving. Officers were called to the scene and found the teen lying on the ground in critical condition.

He died on Nov. 27.

Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that Wilson opened the emergency exit door as the bus traveled on its afternoon route before he jumped out. The teen sustained significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No information on why Wilson jumped off of the bus has been released at this writing.

According to local news reports, the school district has yet to release an updated statement regarding the incident.

Authorities continue to investigate this incident.

Related: Video Shows Students Jumping from Rear of Moving School Bus
Related: North Carolina Student Brings Knife on School Bus
Related: North Carolina Student Arrested for Shooting Gun on School Bus
Related: Kansas Student Dead, Another Hurt Following Crash with School Bus

Previous article
First Student Deploys First Electric School Buses in Rhode Island
Next article
Long-time Industry Veteran ‘Buster’ Bynum Dies

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2023

It's time to introduce the new Transportation Director of the Year, Teresa Fleming, executive director of transportation services at...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

What would solve the school bus driver shortage?
185 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.