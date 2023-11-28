North Carolina Teen Dies After Jumping Out of Moving School Bus

A 17-year-old Parkland High School student died from injuries sustained after jumping out of his school bus while it was still in motion.

The incident occurred on Nov. 20 at approximately 5:30 p.m., prior to the Thanksgiving break. Alex Wilson was riding home on his school bus when he jumped out of the back door while it was still moving. Officers were called to the scene and found the teen lying on the ground in critical condition.

He died on Nov. 27.

Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that Wilson opened the emergency exit door as the bus traveled on its afternoon route before he jumped out. The teen sustained significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No information on why Wilson jumped off of the bus has been released at this writing.

According to local news reports, the school district has yet to release an updated statement regarding the incident.

Authorities continue to investigate this incident.

