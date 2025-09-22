School Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Arrest on Minot Air Force Base

A school bus driver accused of driving under the influence with students on board has officially been charged, following his arrest on the first day of school at Minot Air Force Base, reported KFYR News.

On Sept. 2, state prosecutors reportedly filed a Class A misdemeanor charge of DUI with a minor against Tomas Podolski, who was taken into custody the morning of Aug. 20. According to a declaration of probable cause filed in district court, a Ward County deputy responded to the base around 8 a.m. after reports of a possibly intoxicated bus driver.

According to the news report, emergency personnel were already attending to Podolski when the deputy arrived. Base law enforcement reported finding a water bottle on the bus that smelled of vodka, and Podolski showed visible signs of impairment, including slurred speech and poor balance.

After being medically cleared, Podolski reportedly admitted to authorities that he had consumed “a couple of drinks the night before” and another drink that same morning. He refused field sobriety tests and was arrested at the scene. A subsequent breath test conducted at the jail registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.214.

According to the article, Podolski was driving for Northland Bus Services, a third-party transportation provider contracted by Minot Public Schools (MPS). Following the incident, both the district and the company confirmed that Podolski had been fired. MPS has temporarily taken over the affected route between the base and the city to ensure continued safe transportation for students.

Officials confirmed via the article that no injuries were reported, and all students on board were safely transported to school. In addition to the DUI charge, Podolski was cited in traffic court for having an open container, according to online court records. It remains unclear if further charges will be filed. The investigation remains ongoing.

