Transportation (Success) Leads the Way to Sustainability

These days there are a lot of questions and institutions, state regulations, and in federal funding. The constructive focus will always be on the “half-full” glass because that is what we can control. However, in my opinion, too much airtime is spent focusing on the “what we don’t have” and “what we don’t know.” This seems to be a preoccupation that serves no purpose and has me continually asking “to what end?”

As leaders within our organizations, we are tasked with vision casting, strategic planning and daily implementation, irrespective of the questions and the challenges that (we know) will arise. People look to us for support and reassurance that corrective measures are available and will be deployed when necessary. Therefore, it is our responsibility to acknowledge and promote the success stories within our organizations or external examples that can help our journey.

Record Setting Examples

Within the last six years, I have helped two different school districts go from breaking ground to charging electric school buses in less than a year. Prior to these projects, electric charging infrastructure was thought to be at least a two- to three-year process because of COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain issues, the procurement process, the complexity of utility coordination, and normal construction schedules.

Both districts are in California’s Central Valley. The first was Stockton Unified School District, and the most recent was Modesto City Schools. I realize that everyone is busy and rarely do we have time to add one more project, especially something as complex as EV charging. But I can tell you firsthand that every district that helps to reduce harmful emissions makes their city better for their students, their staff and everyone in their community.

Every successful accomplishment is a building block that generates momentum, creates more opportunities and inspires others. It is important for district leadership to attend workshops and conferences like STN’s to hear positive lessons from other districts. Collaboration with our peers is always valuable. Finding examples with similar fleet size, terrain, weather conditions and funding strategies are most useful.

Transportation Leading the Way

Transportation can (and should) be the leader for innovative efforts at your school district. We get up earlier than most and many times a bus driver is the first district staff that students see and interact with. In January 2022, the board of trustees for Modesto City Schools voted to convert half of its school bus fleet to battery electric with the purchase of 30 Blue Bird buses. The success of our electric school bus conversion was the fulcrum that allowed us to develop and expand sustainability initiatives.

Since then, Modesto City Schools has:

•Started a new Sustainability & Adaptation Department (2022).

•Created sustainability webpages.

•Contracted $61 million in solar carports and sustainability initiatives.

•Secured almost $24 million in state and federal grant funding.

•Received $5.3 million in elective pay for 2024 Investment Tax Credit

•Paid stipend to teachers for environmental club support at all 34 schools.

•Installed Purple Air Monitors at every school site.

•Contracted with Climate Action Pathways forSchools (CAPS) for paid student internships promoting Green Career Path education.

•Achieved the Green Ribbon Schools District Award in 2024, Gold Level, from the California Department of Education.

Everyone’s path is unique but learning how successful districts chose their team and decreasing timelines helps. Understanding the strengths and roles of specific project partners can save you time (and a lot of headaches).

Strategies that Make a Difference

Zig Ziglar said that “success occurs when opportunity meets preparation.” In my last six years, my greatest results have come from innovative “out-of-the-box ideas.” I think we must dream big and strive for the ideas that make the

most impact.

We should trust our project partners and be willing to try good ideas regardless of where they come from. Many people say, “We are doing projects for the kids,”

but the end goal should be doing sustainability projects with our students.

An example would be having student reporters attending press events, interviewing administrators, and working alongside the local news stations. (That happened at Modesto.)

I would encourage you to include student voices in transportation messaging, professional development videos and instructional notifications. As a sustainability director, I would love nothing more than to break my job into eight semester modules and create a sustainability certificate program for students.

Visit the Modesto City Transportation page at stnonline.com/go/nw.

Focusing Forward

I was an interim transportation director at Stockton Unified for two months in 2021. That means that I have a special appreciation for all that you do for students and the districts you serve. The complexity of this responsibility requires the ability to spin 13 plates at once, be able to put out any situational fires, and make sure all students get to (and from) school safely (and on time!!)

All of you are talented, seasoned professionals. You are good at what you do (that’s why you are in charge).

It doesn’t matter what tomorrow brings, we will always show up and we will always do our best. In this month of November, I am thankful that transportation continues to lead the way and I wish you all the best

Gilbert Blue Feather Rosas is the director II of sustainability and adaptation at Modesto City Schools in California. He is a 2022 STN Rising SuperStar and serves

on several boards such as the World Resource Institute, Generation180 (Solar), School Energy Coalition and the California Environmental Literacy Initiative (CAELI). Gilbert can be reached at gr122mmlt@gmail.com.

