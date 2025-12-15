A Unique Gathering and a Cry for Help

On Dec. 10, I attended a unique event held in Washington, D.C., hosted by school bus stop-arm camera and automated enforcement supplier Bus Patrol. The one-day National School Bus Safety Summit assimilated a wide range of child and school transportation safety stakeholders. The event received support from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Safe Kids Worldwide.

Those of us in the school bus business were by no means a large percentage of attendees. Far different from “our” conferences, where attendees share a common “yellow bus” point of view, this summit included non-profit safety advocate organizations and sectors of government not usually associated with school transportation. In fact, more than one speaker noted that they had never been to a school transportation event.

Attendees included representatives of governors highway safety offices, safe kids and Safe Routes to Schools organizations, law enforcement, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), researchers and more. They even included a few dozen students local to the D.C. area. NASDPTS Executive Director Ronna Weber and NAPT Executive Director and CEO Molly McGee Hewitt (a panelist) were also a part of the school bus audience, along with a handful of school transportation directors and NTSB staff that are well acquainted with school transportation safety issues. (I was disappointed NHTSA was not on the program or in attendance.)

The event format featured information shared by panels of experts followed by interactive tabletop discussions designed to capture takeaways from participants.

I already mentioned that the event was unique and, as such, I’m not sure anyone knew what to expect. I am conditioned to think that events sponsored by vendors and suppliers may be focused on product education or sales. It was a pleasant surprise to see that the 2025 School Bus Safety Summit indeed lived up to its name. With a possible exception of pre-summit activities I was not able to attend, there were no software demos or marketing materials, and my interactions with the Bus Patrol team had nothing to do with sales. It was all about how to improve safety and how best to deal with infractions of highway safety laws.

Kudos to Bus Patrol for delivering on the focus of school bus safety. They made a good effort at getting attendees out of their silos by spreading people out with assigned seating, designed to mix up the crowd.

In his opening remarks, Justin Meyers, Bus Patrol president and chief innovation officer, stated, “We called this summit as a cry for help.” Suggesting the need for a nationwide response, he cited the NASDPTS annual survey as evidence of a large illegal passing problem and implored attendees to brainstorm solutions around the table during the day.

While it’s not realistic to expect a solution to evolve from a one-day discussion, this could be a great first step if the conversation is able to continue.

I’ve been to the annual Lifesavers Conference on Road Safety, where the state highway safety office folks hang out, along with other safety advocates, researchers and law enforcement. School transportation is typically not a part of the focus. A review of a recent conference program confirms that, showing emphasis on occupant protection, distracted driving, law enforcement, pedestrian safety, vehicle technology, driver training and more.

But wait! Aren’t those topics relevant to school transportation, too? Absolutely!

I’m not suggesting that school bus safety should be a core topic of discussions at Lifesavers. (Or am I?) What I am suggesting is that there is a lot to be learned from the knowledge and energy of safety professionals working in similar safety areas. It seems that’s why they were brought together to discuss school bus safety.

The experiences and lessons are not that different. Here are a couple of points made from the podium that resonated with me.

Judge Kate Huffman of the Ohio 2nd District Court of Appeals noted that research indicates fines do not change behavior, and that judges want to change behavior. She noted there are resources for judges in dealing with drunk driving offenders such as curriculum aimed at changing behavior. But there is nothing out there for illegal passing.

“School bus safety is pedestrian safety.” That point was made by Marisa Jones, managing director of the Safe Routes to School Partnership. This is a core concept in NHTSA’s Planning Safer Stops and Routes Toolkit, which notes that every student is a pedestrian before they board the bus or after the disembark, and they need to learn to be safe pedestrians.

An unexpected piece of advice was shared by Anthony Baldoni of AXON, a public safety technology company. “Don’t lead with the tech. Lead with the objective.” This advice really resonated with me, having spent a lot of time with technology through the years. Whether the topic is using cameras to prosecute stop arm violators or GPS to let parents know where their child’s bus is, gaining support for an initiative comes first by getting support for the objective and then applying the technology.

These are just a few of the points made through the course of the six-plus hour summit. But the points were made by speakers and audience members that don’t typically operate in the school transportation space. (NTSB, NAPT and, of course, Bus Patrol are the exceptions to that statement.) Bus Patrol and GHSA brought this group together to have important conversations and my hope is that this can serve as a model for other collaborations at the national, state or local level to bring school bus safety to the table when other highway safety issues are being discussed, or at least foster relationships that allow for collaboration aimed at improving safety for students as they travel to and from school.

Closing the summit and implying that it would be an annual event, Justin Meyers, said that GHSA will be “memorializing” the events of the day, preparing a national blueprint, moving the attendees from awareness to action. GHSA CEO Jonathan Adkins noted a historical emphasis on “drunk, drugged and distracted driving” but stated that there is now support to add school bus safety to the list, and GHSA will make it a priority going forward.

I’m looking forward to seeing the blueprint derived from the collective thoughts of the attendees that we can use to improve school transportation safety.