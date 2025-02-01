Saturday, February 1, 2025
February 2025

Students cross the street to their illuminated school bus. Photo courtesy of FIrst Light Safety Products Cover design by Kimber Horne
Students cross the street to their illuminated school bus. Photo courtesy of FIrst Light Safety Products
Cover design by Kimber Horne

Safety takes the front page in this month’s issue. Read articles about how student transporters are furthering student safety through emergency drills, implementation of technology that combats illegal passing, preparing technicians with necessary skills as well as governmental changes that could impact the industry.

Check out the STN EXPO East (March 20-25) Conference Preview that includes agenda details, daily schedule and unique networking events.

Read the full February 2025 issue.

Features

Exercise Plan
Student transporters are sharing the training and safety benefits of conducting mock causality school bus drills, not only for transportation staff but local emergency management teams.

Enhanced Communications Improve School Bus Operations
School bus drivers are often the only adult on board the school bus, requiring them to seamlessly connect to dispatch and first responders.

STN EXPO East Preview
Though the conference and trade show kicks off for the first time in a new locale of Concord, North Carolina, the event offers the same tried-and-true content, commerce and community opportunities the industry has grown to appreciate.

Special Report

Combatting Illegal Passing with Awareness, Technology
Illegally passing motorists are one of the industry’s largest threats to student safety at school bus stops. Districts share what technological solutions are helping.

Feedback
Online
Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
A Supreme (Court) Debate Impacting Internet on School Buses?

Thought Leader by Jeff Cassell
Crossing Arms: Do They Work?

Thought Leader by Robert T. Pudlewski
The Evolving Role of School Bus Technicians

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Buckle Up for 2025

Digital Editions

January 2025

The first issue of 2025 highlights transporting students with special needs and disabilities. Read more about considerations of using...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Special Reports

Whitepapers

