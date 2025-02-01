The Transfinder Transformation: Efficient Transportation Management

Hunter Eddy’s decade-long career in transportation reflects a profound commitment to improving mobility systems for communities. His journey began nearly 12 years ago as a driver for Green Mountain Transit (GMT) before advancing to supervisory roles and ultimately becoming a training supervisor.

After 10 years at GMT, Eddy transitioned to serving as Director of Transportation at Essex Westford School District in Essex, Vt. His career trajectory highlights a dedication to understanding and optimizing transportation systems to better serve communities.

In Transfinder he found a similarly dedicated partner passionate about improving the transportation of students and putting parents’ and transportation leaders’ minds at ease.

Building Expertise in Transportation

Eddy said during his tenure at GMT, he acquired a deep understanding of route design and management. Initially, routes were developed manually without advanced software solutions. By the time he left GMT, the organization was beginning to adopt apps for bus tracking—a precursor to the more sophisticated tools he would encounter later. Eddy’s exposure to these evolving systems laid the groundwork for his bringing innovations into school transportation.

“We did build routes at Green Mountain Transit but we didn’t use software to do it,” he said. “So Transfinder and Routefinder PLUS is all brand new to me.”

Upon assuming his role in Essex, Eddy identified inefficiencies in the district’s routing processes and early on advocated for adopting the move to Routefinder PLUS, Transfinder’s award-winning, browser-based routing solution to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

The Shift to Routefinder PLUS

The transition to Routefinder PLUS proved transformative. Eddy recalls how tasks that were cumbersome before the move and are now more intuitive. Features like drag-and-drop functionality for stops, easy map editing and the ability to create custom routes significantly reduced the time required for planning.

“It was a game changer,” Eddy said, noting how PLUS allowed him to recreate all district routes within a few weeks—a task that would have been daunting under the previous system.

Eddy also emphasized the benefits of enhanced map editing capabilities in Routefinder PLUS. Issues such as inaccurate road designations—for example, roads marked as one-way when they were two-way—were resolved with ease. The system’s intuitive interface enabled Eddy to identify and correct these discrepancies, ensuring that routes were accurate and efficient.

Serving a Diverse District

The Essex district’s transportation network is extensive, covering nine schools and approximately 1,200 active students, with around 1,800 signed up for bus services. The district’s rural nature introduces unique challenges, such as navigating dirt roads and adapting routes for mud season.

The team manages 37 primary routes, picking up elementary students first, then doubling back to pick up the remaining students, an approach they added last year. Eddy’s implementation of PLUS streamlined these complex logistics, enabling more effective route management and improved service delivery.

Training and Community Engagement

Eddy’s success with PLUS was bolstered by comprehensive training sessions. He highlighted the value of recorded classes and the supportive Transfinder Community platform, which provided resources and answers to specific challenges. What also stood out were the classes’ emphasis on foundational setup. By establishing clear parameters—such as curb approaches, stop positioning, and school-specific defaults—Eddy was able to troubleshoot routing issues quickly and efficiently.

Another key aspect of Eddy’s approach was engaging with school administrators. Through surveys and feedback sessions, he tailored the system to meet their needs. For instance, administrators now have easy access to reports detailing which students are assigned to specific buses, pickup and drop-off times, and route details. This autonomy has reduced reliance on the transportation office, fostering greater independence and efficiency within schools.

Key Features of Routefinder PLUS

Eddy highlighted several standout features of Routefinder PLUS:

Drag-and-Drop Functionality: Simplifies the process of adjusting stops and routes, saving significant time. Map Editing: Allows quick resolution of road inaccuracies and route adjustments, enhancing overall accuracy. Customizable Reporting: Empowers administrators to generate tailored reports, reducing communication bottlenecks. Route Comparison Tools: Facilitates alignment of AM and PM routes, ensuring consistency and efficiency.

“Being able to compare two routes on top of each other was a huge help,” he said.

And seeing the impact of a decision before finalizing it was also helpful.

“I can change a lot of things pretty easily, like locking in certain times and see what that would affect,” Eddy said. “That helped quite a bit.”

These features not only streamline operations but also provide Eddy with a comprehensive view of the district’s transportation network, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Looking Ahead

Eddy sees immense potential in fully leveraging Routefinder PLUS. Beyond routing, he envisions using the system for staffing analysis, maintenance planning, and district-wide optimization. The platform’s ability to provide a holistic view of transportation operations—from walking zones to district-wide route maps—positions it as a vital tool for strategic planning.

For those considering a transition to Transfinder’s advanced transportation management platform, Eddy’s advice is clear: “Don’t wait. It has saved us and made us a lot more efficient. For me, it’s like the tip of the iceberg. I think there’s so much that we haven’t even touched on.”

Eddy’s experience underscores the substantial time savings, efficiency gains and enhanced service delivery achievable with Transfinder. By adopting PLUS and Transfinder’s award-winning suite of solutions, districts are revolutionizing their transportation operations, ultimately benefiting students, staff and the broader community.

To learn more visit Transfinder.com, email getplus@transfinder.com or call 800-373-3609.

The views expressed are those of the content sponsor and do not reflect those of School Transportation News.