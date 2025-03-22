Gallery: National School Bus Inspection Training at N.C. District ‘Garage Mahal’

The National School Bus Inspection Training commenced Friday with classroom instruction and finished Saturday with hands-on inspections and manufacturer training.

Instructors came from the South Carolina Department of Education, Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township in Indiana, Paulding County School District in Georgia, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, and Clean Cities Long Beach in California.

Two-dozen class participants were bused Saturday morning to nearby Cabarrus County Schools, where they participated in the hands-on training, including recognizing defects on school buses that were situated throughout modernized, technologically advanced facility, dubbed locally as the “Garage Mahal.”

OEM training overview was provided by ROUSH CleanTech and Blue Bird on propane autogas systems, IC Bus on diesel emission systems, and Thomas Built Buses on high-voltage electric school buses.

Photos by Mike Bullman and Sandy Dillman.