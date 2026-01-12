STN EXPO East to Feature Timely Discussion on Managing Stress

Uncertainty with transportation funding, policies and federal changes can make the future seem foreboding for the student transportation industry. Security consultant Bret Brooks plans to outline ways to manage stress without being overwhelmed by today’s challenges.

The opening general session “How to Care Less Without Being Careless: Modern Stress Management,” is scheduled for Friday, March 27 at STN EXPO East. Brooks will explain the “Law of Reversed Effort” that reveals the impact of lowering anxiety to increase openness, creativity and problem-solving abilities.

Through a combination of real-life examples and interactive exercises, attendees will learn how to evaluate their triggers and stressors, and manage stress by realigning priorities. Brooks plans to show attendees how to see through the noise and identify “What’s Important Now,” through contemporary methods such as the Care-O-Meter, the 30,000-foot perspective and the recommendations of Stephen Covey, author of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”

This dynamic session will not only provide educational instruction but equip attendees with the steps to remove avoidable stress and focus their energies in a targeted and efficient way. Attendees will not only be able to reflect on their personal and professional challenges but discover the secrets to reducing stress and living a healthy, balanced life.

Advertisement

Brooks’ military and law enforcement background — he is a major in the U.S. Army and a retired member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol — provides a unique take on stress management as someone with decades of experience in high-stress situations. He is the chief operating officer for Gray Ram Tactical, LLC, a Missouri-based international training and consulting firm specializing in transportation safety and security issues, as well as an author of books and articles.

STN EXPO East will be held March 26- 31, 2026 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa. The Early Bird Savings Deadline is Feb. 13, register today at stnexpo.com/east.

Related: STN EXPO East Agenda Addresses Industry Challenges, Outlines Innovative Solutions

Related: STN EXPO East Keynote Speaker to Outline Strategies for Creating Impactful Culture

Related: STN EXPO East Opens Online Registration for March 2026