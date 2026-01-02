STN EXPO East Agenda Addresses Industry Challenges, Outlines Innovative Solutions

School districts are facing steep budget cuts amid the continued need to provide the safest rides to and from school are among the topics planned for the STN EXPO East conference March 26-31 near Charlotte, North Carolina.

The packed agenda also features specialized training as well as additional insightful education and networking opportunities, to facilitate the conversations that are making a difference in the industry.

The conference opens Friday, March 27 with school security expert Bret Brooks of Gray Ram Tactical tackling an issue all people — school transporters especially deal with. His general session will discuss strategies for better management of stress, which is currently sky high for many attendees.

Friday also includes exclusive limited space events, the National School Bus Inspection Training and the Transportation Director Summit. Both two-day events require pre-registration.

Advertisement

Leadership and workplace culture will take center stage with Jim Knight’s Transportation Director Summit presentation and keynote address as well as sessions on stress management, handling multi-modal and alternative transportation, fleet replacement and student behavior.

Safety will be the common theme throughout the educational agenda. In addition to navigating the upcoming funding cliff, sessions are expected to look at trends in multimodal vehicle operations, illegal passing, Danger Zone reduction strategies, seatbelt usage, distracted driving, emergency coordination with first responders, accident investigation and the increased usage of school bus monitors, and more.

The conference will also feature the technology and clean fuel options that are being released and impacting the industry with sessions and demonstrations during the Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit on Sunday and Monday. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend an exclusive tour of the Thomas Built Buses Saf-T-Liner Factory Tour in High Point, North Carolina to see the behind-the-scenes of school bus production.

For a full list of STN EXPO East conference topics, visit stnexpo.com/east.

STN EXPO East will be held March 26- 31, 2026 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa. The Early Bird Savings Deadline is Feb. 13, register today at stnexpo.com/east!

Related: STN EXPO East Keynote Speaker to Outline Strategies for Creating Impactful Culture

Related: STN EXPO East Opens Online Registration for March 2026

Related: STN Launches Peer-to-Peer Mentorship Program at 2026 Conferences