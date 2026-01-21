CalAmp K-12, Powered by Synovia, Earns ‘A’ Grade from Global Leader in Cybersecurity Ratings

CARLSBAD, Calif., – CalAmp today announced that it maintained an “A” rating by SecurityScorecard for the fourth quarter. SecurityScorecard is widely recognized as the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, as evidenced by its designation as a Leader in Forrester’s Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms Wave and unmatched scale, including adoption by a significant majority of the Fortune 500.

CalAmp K-12 is a complete bus and white fleet transportation management solution for school districts and bus contractors. By earning an A rating, CalAmp K-12 has demonstrated an exceptionally strong cybersecurity posture based on SecurityScorecard’s continuous, independent assessment. The rating reflects how effectively CalAmp minimizes externally observable vulnerabilities, such as misconfigurations, unpatched systems, or other exposure points commonly exploited by attackers. Because SecurityScorecard evaluates real‑world signals rather than self‑reported controls, the rating provides an objective and credible measure of CalAmp’s security resilience.

For CalAmp K-12 customers, this achievement offers meaningful assurance that the company’s connected‑asset and telematics technologies are supported by a cybersecurity foundation that meets or exceeds top industry benchmarks. At a time when external attack vectors and supply‑chain risks continue to escalate, CalAmp’s A rating underscores its commitment to protecting customer data, ensuring operational continuity, and upholding the highest standards of digital trust.

“School districts and bus contractors depend on us not only for advanced telematics and student safety solutions, but also for the highest standard of cyber‑resilience,” said Hamid Rezaie, Vice President of IT at CalAmp. “Achieving this A rating from SecurityScorecard reflects our uncompromising focus on protecting our systems and, by extension, safeguarding our customers’ data and operations. Security is foundational to everything we deliver, and this recognition reinforces the strength of that commitment.”

