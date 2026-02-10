Michigan School Bus Contractor Offers Controversial Free Student Rides

A Detroit bus driver is facing community backlash after live-streaming himself offering free rides to students walking to school during frigid weather, a gesture he said came from concern, but that school officials warn could pose serious safety risks, reported New York Post.

Darrell Beaver, owner of Ellamin’Op Transportation, advertised the impromptu free rides on his Facebook page Jan. 28, encouraging parents on Detroit’s Eastside to alert their children if they saw his yellow bus.

Beaver wrote, “Hey I’ll be on the Eastside this morning finding kids that walk to school and giving them a free ride. Let your kids know if a yellow bus with Ellamin’Op Transportation on it, Its safe to get on please share and drop some location.”

The post quickly raised alarms among parents and Detroit Public Schools Community District officials. After receiving multiple reports, the district issued a mass text alert warning families that an unauthorized bus was operating in the area.

“An unauthorized bus was reported. Students should only ride official Detroit Public Schools buses on assigned routes,” the alert read, according to local news reports.

Beaver is not affiliated with Detroit Public Schools and is only contracted to operate a planned route with the Braniacs Clubhouse Child Development Center. However, officials reportedly confirmed he allegedly dropped off at least one student at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy with parental permission.

An investigation reportedly found no evidence of malicious intent but emphasized concerns about safety, liability and the precedent such actions could set.

“Removing this gentleman from the equation, we don’t have any information or evidence to suggest he had any nefarious intention,” said Detroit Public Schools Safety Police Chief Labrit Jackson via the article. “But we’re really focusing on sending the message to our young people: do not get into vehicles with strangers.” Jackson warned that publicizing such actions could inspire bad actors to exploit relaxed guidelines.

“The next person who’s watching this now, we’ve given him an idea… a vehicle to have access to our children,” he continued.

The incident occurred as Detroit experienced extreme cold, with morning wind chills between 10 and 15 degrees below zero. Beaver said the harsh conditions motivated him to act.

“I just jumped into help mode. Like, it was freezing,” Beaver told local media. “I was in a bus for over an hour, and my feet were froze[n], so I felt bad to see these kids walking.”

He added that offering rides to random students is not something he typically does and said he did not make money from the additional passengers.

Reaction from parents has been divided. Some defended Beaver, saying his actions helped families who could not afford ride-share services. “I wasn’t mad, but I was just hurt because we were really trying to get to work and school,” parent Jimerson said via the news report. “Lyft is $50. I don’t have $50 to get them to school at six-something in the morning.”

Others, however, expressed serious concerns about student safety.

“Who knows in this day and age what you want to do with someone else’s children,” parent Alana Jackson told local news reporters. “With insurance liability issues, safety issues, stranger danger issues, it’s totally inappropriate.”

No charges are reportedly being pursued against Beaver. He has agreed to stop offering rides to students who are not on his authorized route.

