Security Expert to Share Indicators Violent Behavior at STN EXPO East

Training school district employees to recognize early signs of violent behavior is crucial to safe student transportation, especially when school bus drivers are the first school employees to interact with the children each day. And they are often the first to encounter perpetrated acts of violence.

Bret Brooks will discuss this challenging topic at the STN EXPO East conference in Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina on March 27. Brooks will equip attendees with a practical framework, built not just from his experience as a student transportation safety and security consultant but also his background as a U.S. Army major and retired member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This general session will discuss behavioral indicators, environmental cues and communication patterns that could signal potential violent behavior from a student. Using case-analysis, real-world scenarios and behavioral research, Brooks will explain how acts of violence can often be identified on school buses before they happen by recognizing verbal and non-verbal indicators.

Understanding Violent Behavior

The session will highlight the importance of discerning behavior patterns from isolated behaviors, such as changes in speech, mood, posture, speech and eye contact, and identify what are escalating behaviors that require review. Brooks also plans to discuss different types of violence onboard the school bus and how exposure to violence is impacting student behavior.

Attendees will not only learn to recognize the signs and increase their situational awareness but take the appropriate steps to address the risk and respond appropriately. This session is beneficial for school bus transportation professionals and school administrators looking to equip their staff to increase situational awareness, be trained in de-escalation, prevention and make informed decisions that enhance safety in educational environments.

