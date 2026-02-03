STN EXPO East Features Exclusive North Carolina Thomas Built Buses Tour

The STN EXPO East conference will close for attendees with an exciting behind-the-scenes Thomas Built Buses factory tour at the Saf-T-Liner Plant in High Point, North Carolina.

The Thomas factory tour is scheduled for March 31 with attendance limited to the first 100 signups.

Attendees will be transported to and from the plant by bus in two groups of 50 from the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa. They will then be escorted through the plant in groups of 10 by Thomas Built Buses regional sales managers, who will explain the inner workings of the plant and manufacturing processes. Tour attendees will see in real-time the production of Thomas Type C and Type D buses as well as automation on the assembly line, welding, painting and body mounting processes.

Attendees will also see the latest in OEM offerings from the company. Last year, Thomas announced that all Type D school bus production, including the Saf-T-Liner HDX2, as well as the new Saf-T-Liner EFX2 Type D bus had been fully transitioned to the North Carolina Saf-T-Liner plant. Thomas also unveiled its second-generation Type C Jouley electric bus and its new Type D Wattson electric bus.

Advertisement

All tour attendees will enjoy lunch at the plant, industry updates and networking with Thomas Built Buses representatives as well as receive a special gift bag to take home with them.

Space is limited so reserve your spot today. Early Bird savings end Feb. 14. Save $100 on main conference registration before the deadline. Main conference registration will also provide access to dozens of educational sessions, the interactive Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit experiences, networking events including the Charlotte Motor Speedway Reception, and the STN EXPO Trade Show. Register at stnexpo.com/east.

Related: Ride and Drive, Technology Demo Return to Charlotte Motor Speedway in March

Related: Transportation Director Summit Provides Exclusive Leadership, Networking

Related: WATCH: National School Bus Inspection Training Returns to STN EXPO East