TSD Keynote to Outline Legal Considerations When Transporting Students with Disabilities

Special education attorney Betsey Helfrich returns to the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference in November to shed light on the legal side of transporting students with special needs.

On Sat., Nov. 8, Helfrich will present her keynote “Transportation of Special Education Students: Avoiding the Bumps and Legal Hazards.” Attendees will hear from a practicing lawyer in special education law practical strategies to ensure student safety and minimize liability for districts. Helfrich plans to review landmark case law as well as current hot topics to give TSD attendees a roadmap of the legalities of the transportation of students with disabilities.

Helfrich will also conduct an afternoon breakout session, “Don’t Turn a Blind Eye” later that afternoon on the importance and intricacies of video footage review to identify issues on the school bus to avoid repeat cases and resulting lawsuits.

Helfrich practices special education law in Kansas and Missouri before the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals. In addition to running her own practice, she also provides counsel to school districts on Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and all areas of the Individuals with Disabilities Education (IDEA). She has successfully represented school districts against a variety of claims in state and federal courts and presented at the LRP Media Group’s 38th and 39th Annual National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities. She has also spoken at National Business Institute, the National School Board Association Council of School Attorneys, and the International Society for Technology in Education Conference.

Save $100 on main conference registration with the Early Bird Discount, available through Oct. 3. The TSD Conference will be held Nov. 6 through Nov. 11 at Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel and Convention Center. Visit tsdconference.com to register and view the conference agenda, which includes four keynotes and dozens of educational sessions all focused on transportation of students with special needs.

