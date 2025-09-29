School Bus Maintenance Process Recommendations Influenced by Technology

Six decades ago, I started my career in maintenance by working on school buses at the Lancaster, New York, School District bus garage. Work began with a mix of Craftsman/Snap-on hand tools, a timing light, torque wrench, tire pressure gauge, dwell meter, and a set of feeler gauges. When a bus broke down, I had everything I needed to fix it. My procedure and process manual was a guy named Val, who had been doing school bus repair for 20 years.

Historically, school bus maintenance has relied on reactive, standard repair approaches rather than utilizing proactive or predictive maintenance strategies.Technicians typically used their experience and manual diagnostic tools to identify and fix issues, a process with printed procedures that can be time consuming. Within the past decade, the conventional approach to school bus maintenance has advanced with process modifications aided by technology.

The future school bus maintenance process will continue to evolve, resulting from the increased complexity of integrated modern school bus equipment as well as from new OEM’s and component suppliers, along with transportation departments and bus companies seeking improved efficiency, safety and cost management. Ongoing advancements in school bus equipment will require more regular updates to maintenance protocols, operational procedures, technician training and toolsets to maintain optimal safety standards and cost-effectiveness in bus operations.

As semi-autonomous systems, electric and clean fuel technologies rapidly advance in school buses, maintenance and repair methods of those systems must evolve. Advancements in training, diagnostic and repair processes are necessary to enhance technician productivity, reduce operational costs and promote safety.

Advanced maintenance technologies can enable more accurate diagnostics, timely maintenance and even predictive capabilities that alert operators to issues before they cause expensive failures. School bus maintenance centers should view the following innovative technologies as key tools to help technicians improve cost-efficiency, safety and reliability throughout fleet operations.

Telematics & GPS: Vehicle-to-Office

Integrating GPS and onboard diagnostics with transportation office data collection would provide real-time data on various parameters such as engine performance, fuel consumption and driver behavior. This continuous stream of real-time information allows school bus fleet managers to monitor their school bus fleet health. Real-time operating data provides fleet managers with insights into vehicle performance and driver behavior, enabling better decision-making and more efficient operations.

Predictive Maintenance

Telematics data combined with advanced analytics may be used to estimate timing component failures and assist in planning maintenance before equipment malfunctions occur. This approach stops small issues from becoming big problems. The benefits of telematics and predictive maintenance are significant, reducing demand maintenance, cost savings and enhanced fleet management.

Internet of Things-Assisted Diagnostic Systems

IoT-based systems can provide detailed data on school bus component conditions. These systems can continuously monitor various aspects of the vehicle, from engine health to tire pressure, and relay this information to a centralized system, allowing technicians to access and analyze data from anywhere. This feature lets technicians remotely diagnose problems and help with initial repairs.

Augmented Reality in Maintenance Process

OEM’s are embracing Augmented Reality (AR) as a valuable training tool in maintenance. AR can overlay digital information onto physical components, providing technicians with OEM step-by-step repair process and detailed diagrams as they work. This real-time assistance helps with performing complex repairs with greater accuracy and efficiency.

Virtual Reality for Technician Training

Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming technician training. VR simulations create immersive training environments, where technicians can practice repairs without the risks associated with real-world training. These simulations can replicate a wide range of scenarios, allowing technicians to gain experience and build confidence before working on the bus.

AI Data-Driven Advancements

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are the next wave of technological advancements in school bus repairs. AI-driven diagnostics would analyze vast amounts of industry fleet data to identify patterns and predict issues. These systems will quickly sift through data from multiple sources to pinpoint potential problems with remarkable accuracy. It may not be long before we see AI robots performing repetitive tasks like tire changes and wheel torque checks, allowing technicians to focus on more complex repairs. As AI technology advances, the possibility of partially automated repair shops becomes more realistic.

This is Our Future

Telematics and predictive maintenance are helping to lower costs while advanced diagnostic tools and IoT are improving repair times and accuracy. AR and VR are enhancing maintenance processes, technician training and retention. AI will be driving the next wave of innovation with predictive diagnostics and automated repairs. The integration of these technological advancements will contribute to greater reliability and performance within the school bus fleet, while also significantly elevating safety standards across the school bus industry. Emerging technologies are set to transform the school bus repair function significantly.

Final Suggestion

Stay current by reviewing School Transportation News magazine advertisements and research those found offering modern school bus management aides in the STN publications, online seminars, blogs and trade shows. Seek out school bus OEM’s and component representatives to help you become more familiar with what technology would aid your transportation center. If possible, become involved in peer group discussions that discuss this topic.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the September 2025 issue of School Transportation News.

Bob Pudlewski is STN’s technical editor and a member of the National School Transportation Association Hall of Fame in recognition of his 40-plus-year career as a school bus maintenance, technology and procurement expert.