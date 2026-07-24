BusGates Backs Federal School Bus Safety Provisions Included in BUILD America 250 Act

ILLINOIS – BusGates, the makers of LED stop arm extensions, is expressing support for the school bus safety provisions included in the BUILD America 250 Act, a federal transportation package that advances new national efforts focused on roadway safety, enforcement, and public awareness.

The legislation includes provisions aimed at reducing illegal school bus passing through expanded public safety messaging, strengthened enforcement initiatives, and increased coordination between federal, state, and local transportation safety stakeholders.

“Illegal school bus passing is a preventable safety issue,” said Trevor Clatfelter, CoFounder at BusGates. “The reality is that improving visibility around the bus is one of the most practical ways to address it. We support federal efforts that elevate this issue and move us toward solutions that actually change driver behavior when kids are getting on and off the bus.”

Despite longstanding state laws requiring motorists to stop for school buses as they load and unload children, illegal passing remains a significant national safety concern. The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) estimates there are more than 43 million illegal school bus passings annually, placing children at risk during routine pickup and drop-off.

The dangers associated with illegal school bus passing are well known among transportation professionals. Cindy Morris, a veteran driver for the Ball-Chatham School District in Illinois featured in a recent video campaign, shared firsthand concerns about motorists routinely disregarding traditional school bus warning signals during loading and unloading operations.

BusGates is a mission-driven school bus safety technology company focused on reducing illegal school bus passing by enhancing the visibility of the current stop arm on buses. The system uses bright, flashing LED light extensions that easily retrofit onto current stop arms, helping to improve driver awareness during student pickup and drop-off. This new technology helps deter illegal passing behavior at the point of risk and supports safer student transportation.

The BUILD America 250 Act also reflects broader federal priorities around roadway safety and transportation innovation, including expanded safety programs and new frameworks for emerging vehicle technologies.

“From our perspective, effective student transportation safety requires a layered approach,” said Dan Thompson, CoFounder at BusGates®. “Enforcement and public awareness are important, but they have to be paired with tools that work to help prevent dangerous situations before they happen.”

BusGates continues to engage with transportation stakeholders at the federal and state level as policymakers advance initiatives aimed at improving school transportation safety outcomes.

BusGates LED Stop Arm Extensions are being used by school districts in 26 states including: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, as well as in Canada.

About BusGates: www.busgates.com BusGates is on a mission to reduce vehicle “drive-arounds” at bus stops across America and make getting to and from school safer for students. BusGates stop-arm extensions are a simple, cost-effective solution to a major problem – cars ignoring stopped school bus warnings putting students at risk. BusGates stop-arm extensions easily retro fit to the existing school bus stop signs. They offer additional visibility and stick out further from the bus to make drivers more aware and reduce illegal “drive-arounds” by up to 95%.