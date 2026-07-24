(Free White Paper) 2026 Back-to-School Readiness Report

In June 2026, Zonar and School Transportation News surveyed 128 transportation professionals across the United States to understand where student transportation departments stand heading into the 2026-2027 school year. Showcasing fleet sizes from under 50 buses to 300 or more, and spanning roles such as transportation directors, operations managers and fleet leads, the result is a clear picture of the workforce gaps, budget pressure and technology decisions shaping the season ahead.

Inside the report:

Why driver staffing remains the defining pressure of the back-to-school season

The real distance between “mostly prepared” and ready for the first day

How flat and shrinking budgets are reshaping technology decisions for 2026

Where the 64% who are still investing are putting their technology dollars this year

Who actually holds final purchase approval, and how long the process takes

The moves that close preparation gaps before the first bus rolls

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