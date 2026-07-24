HomeWhite Papers(Free White Paper) 2026 Back-to-School Readiness Report
White Papers

(Free White Paper) 2026 Back-to-School Readiness Report

Staffing gaps, flat budgets, and the distance between “mostly prepared” and ready for the 2026-2027 school year. (Brought to you by Zonar.)

Portrait Of Happy Yellow School Bus Driver Lady In Reflecting Vest Looking Through Window, Holding Steering Wheel An Smiling At Camera
File photo of a smiling school bus driver.

In June 2026, Zonar and School Transportation News surveyed 128 transportation professionals across the United States to understand where student transportation departments stand heading into the 2026-2027 school year. Showcasing fleet sizes from under 50 buses to 300 or more, and spanning roles such as transportation directors, operations managers and fleet leads, the result is a clear picture of the workforce gaps, budget pressure and technology decisions shaping the season ahead.

Inside the report:

  • Why driver staffing remains the defining pressure of the back-to-school season
  • The real distance between “mostly prepared” and ready for the first day
  • How flat and shrinking budgets are reshaping technology decisions for 2026
  • Where the 64% who are still investing are putting their technology dollars this year
  • Who actually holds final purchase approval, and how long the process takes
  • The moves that close preparation gaps before the first bus rolls

Download the complimentary report to see how your fleet compares.

Fill out the form below and then check your email to get the report.

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