School Bus Crashes into Maryland Building Injuring Three

Three people including a student were hospitalized with minor injuries after a school bus was involved in a multivehicle crash and struck a commercial building in Parkville, Maryland, reported WBAL News.

According to the news report, Baltimore County emergency crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 8700 block of Harford Road, where a school bus had crashed through the front of the building.

Baltimore County police said a 2017 Ford Focus traveling south crossed into the northbound lane and entered the path of the school bus. The bus subsequently struck the building. The Ford also collided with a 2014 Nissan Altima.

Two adults and three students from the Maryland School for the Blind were reportedly aboard the bus when it crashed. One student and the bus driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Another adult involved in the crash was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Eight additional people were reportedly evaluated at the scene but declined transportation to hospitals. No one was trapped inside the bus or building following the collision. Video from the scene showed the front of the bus lodged inside the structure. A nearby business owner reportedly said the impact shook her building and sounded like an earthquake. She called 911 after determining that a crash had occurred.

According to the article, bystanders opened the bus door and helped the students exit. They then stayed with the children and attempted to keep them calm while emergency responders arrived.

A passenger in the Nissan told local news reporters that the car appeared to have been struck several times. Harford Road was temporarily affected as police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel investigated and cleared the crash scene.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the drivers, passengers, or injured students. Police also did not announce whether any citations or charges were anticipated. The circumstances that caused the Ford to cross into oncoming traffic remained under investigation.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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