National Weather Service Predicts Above-Normal Hurricane Activity

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA’s) National Weather Service predict more named hurricanes are likely this season, which began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

NOAA forecasts predict a 60-percent chance of an above-normal hurricane season and a 30-percent chance of a near-normal conditions. Meawhile, there is a 10-percent chance of a below-normal season.

According to a statement issued May 22, the agency is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 named storms, with six to 10 of them potentially becoming at least Category 1 hurricanes accompanied by winds of 74 mph or higher. Additionally, three to five hurricanes could reach Category 3 status with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The above-normal activity could be due to many factors such as ENSO-neutral conditions (neither warming El Niño or cooling La Niña water temperatures), warmer than average ocean temperatures, forecasts for weak wind shear, and the potential for higher activity from the West African Monsoon, a primary starting point for Atlantic hurricanes. NOAA said any of these elements tend to favor tropical storm formation.

Last fall, Helene and Milton affected the Southeastern part of the U.S. by using devastating damage. During the STN EXPO East Conference near Charlotte, North Carolina in March, transportation directors from affected areas in North Carolina and Florida discussed their experiences and responses to the storms.

The panelists noted the widespread power outages that occurred as a result of the hurricanes while sharing tips on their roads to recovery and important processes to remember during rescue and response efforts. This includes crucial input from school transportation departments.

With the hurricane season underway, school districts and transportation officials in storm-prone areas are encouraged to make the proper preparations, offer related training, and develop effective emergency management strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of hurricanes on public safety and infrastructure.

The STN EXPO East session confirmed that before the disasters struck, the panelists thought such devastation would never happen in their area. A well-structured emergency operation is important as it can both enhance safety and foster a culture of resilience within the school community.

