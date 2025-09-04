Florida Man Arrested After Boarding School Bus, Threatening Driver

A routine school bus ride turned into a frightening ordeal for students and staff after a Spring Hill parent boarded the vehicle threatening the driver, reported Fox 13.

Authorities say via the article that 40-year-old Alvon Corley unlawfully boarded a Hernando County school bus at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 22 near the intersection of Anderson Snow Road and Edward R. Noll Drive. The bus was on route to JD Floyd Elementary School, with students on board, when the incident occurred.

According to the article, Corley, who has a child that rides the bus, allegedly stepped onto the vehicle without permission, used profane language toward both the driver and the bus attendant and refused to leave. Deputies reported that he stood in the bus doorway, blocking the vehicle from continuing its route and delaying the transport of students.

When warned that law enforcement would be contacted, Corley reportedly responded with a threatening remark. “I’ll go back and get my [expletive] gun,” he said, then exited the bus.

The incident was reportedly captured on the bus’s surveillance camera. After a review of the footage, conducted in coordination with the Hernando County School District Office of Safe Schools, Corley was arrested. He now faces charges of trespassing on school grounds, a serious offense especially given the threat of involving a firearm.

No weapons were found at the scene, and no injuries were reported. However, the sheriff’s office and school district officials are taking the threat seriously. It is unclear what led to the incident.

“This type of behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” a spokesperson for HCSO said via the article. “We will continue to work with school officials to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

The Hernando County School District has not commented on whether additional security measures will be implemented following the incident. Corley remains in custody as of Tuesday. His bond and court appearance details have not yet been released.

