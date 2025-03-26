Durham School Services to Bring Renowned Safe, Reliable Service to Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202

PLAINFIELD, Ill. – Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, is expanding its footprint in Illinois with a new three-year partnership with the Plainfield Community Consolidated School District (CCSD) 202 starting this August. The Company currently serves several communities throughout Illinois, which includes schools in Lake, McHenry, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Will, Kendall, McDonough, Sangamon, Christian, Jefferson, Franklin, Williamson, and Johnson counties.

Over the course of the next three years, Durham will service approximately 108 special education (SPED) routes for the school district. Buses will be equipped with the latest safety technology such as DriveCam and Zonar Fleet Management.

Durham School Services will be holding a hiring event for prospective school bus drivers and monitors from March 31 – April 4, 2025, from 9AM – 5PM in the Media Center of Plainfield East High School located at 12001 Naperville Rd, Plainfield, IL 60585. Walk-ins are welcome.

Through this new partnership, Durham School Services aims to also contribute to the positive growth and advancement of the Plainfield community by participating in and supporting local events through its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program.

Michael Peterson, Director of Transportation of Plainfield School District 202 shared, “Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 looks forward to the partnership with Durham School Services and level of service that our community expects.”

“We are delighted to be able to serve another community of students and families in Illinois through this new partnership with Plainfield School District 202,” said Janine Hilliard, Region Manager, Durham School Services. “Our team has been diligently preparing behind the scenes to ensure a successful school start-up. We look forward to living up to Durham’s 100+ year reputation of providing excellent service and delivering safe, reliable service to the students of Plainfield CCSD 202. Thank you again to the school district for giving us this opportunity and entrusting the safety of your students to us.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.