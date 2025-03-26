West Virginia Man Charged After Illegally Passing Stopped School Bus

A man in Kanawha County was arrested after driving around a school bus that had its stop sign out and nearly striking a student.

The incident took place on March 14 at approximately 3:41 p.m., when Kevin W. Webster illegally passed a stopped school bus and nearly hit a child.

Initially, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released a statement asking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a white Lincoln sedan that drove past a stopped Kanawha County school bus.

Authorities released another statement thanking the community for their support in the investigation. Ultimately, Webster was identified as the driver of the white Lincoln sedan.

Advertisement

Webster was arrested on March 15, with additional reports from the Saint Albans Police Department further placing him behind the wheel of that vehicle in separate incidents.

According to the statement, police obtained video surveillance showing Webster pulling into a 7-Eleven just moments before the incident, which led to his identification.

Through an interview with Webster, law enforcement officers collected additional evidence that led to an additional charge of driving under the influence (DUI) as a habitual drug user.

In addition to the DUI, Webster was charged with reckless driving, overtaking and passing a school bus, and driving with a suspended license.

Authorities emphasized the importance of stopping for school buses and encouraged the public to contact the department if they had any additional evidence.

Related: Combatting Illegal Passing with Awareness, Technology

Related: Ohio Bill Seeks School Bus Illegal Passing Fine Increase, Safety Fund

Related: Massachusetts Woman Charged After Illegally Passing School Bus, Critically Injuring Child

Related: Updated: Arkansas Man Arrested After Illegally Passing School Bus, Injuring Student