EverDriven Launches its 2025 Safety and Operations Report Detailing 99.99% Safety Record Across 2M Trips

DENVER, Colo. – EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, reinforces its commitment to transparency with the launch of this year’s Safety and Operations Report. With the largest operational footprint in the industry, EverDriven safely transported 31,806 students, completed 2,056,987 trips, and covered 33,136,956 miles between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

EverDriven’s Safety and Operations Report provides school districts and families with key safety metrics on driver compliance, vehicle reliability, incident and risk management, as well as student-centered safety measures. By regularly sharing this data, EverDriven aims to uphold the highest standards of safety and accountability in the industry while continuously improving its operations to ensure every student benefits from a safe and reliable ride to school.

“Over the past year, we’ve deepened our commitment to what matters most: ensuring every student reaches school safely and reliably,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “The insights captured in our Safety and Operations Report reflect a year of growth, continuous learning, and strengthened practices across every part of our operations. Families and school districts place their trust in us, and our record-setting safety performance is a direct result of the vigilance, transparency, and accountability that define EverDriven’s approach every day.”

With the most comprehensive background checks in the industry and ongoing vetting processes, EverDriven ensures collaboration with safe drivers who prioritize the well-being of students at every turn. The organization upholds safety and compliance requirements for 100% of drivers via pre-service drug testing, multi-layered background checks, motor vehicle record reviews, continued education in safety protocols, defensive driving, and sensitivity practices to support students with unique needs. 100% of vehicles pass annual safety inspections by a certified third party and are subject to random safety checks. Further, EverDriven’s operational standards align with 100% of applicable state-level mandates and Department of Education regulations for small-capacity vehicles.

Local operations teams play a crucial role in ensuring reliability by tracking inclement weather, resolving challenges in real time, and managing EverDriven trips with precision. As a result, 99.63% of scheduled trips were completed as planned. 99.60% of trips ran smoothly, with no concerns reported by families or district administrators.

With 70.81% of trips for students with special needs supported by the same driver, EverDriven offers consistency—an essential factor in building trust, providing emotional stability, and supporting successful transitions for students who benefit from routine. 90.24% of two million trips arrived within five minutes of the scheduled drop-off time, helping students stay on track in the classroom. With a 360-degree approach to safety, EverDriven champions safe practices in every aspect of operations, vetting, protocol, and oversight. Thanks to these rigorous standards, 99.99% of trips were completed safely, without incidents involving passengers or vehicles.

“We’re always looking for new ways to innovate to protect our most vulnerable, whether through advanced safety technologies, enhanced driver training, or real-time monitoring to ensure seamless service,” said Bowling. “We are incredibly proud to be fully compliant with Senate Bill 88 in California and to have implemented the EverDriven Camera Solution, powered by AI, across 55 districts in 12 states, raising the bar for student safety.”

Equipped to help all students get to school regardless of their unique needs, age, or circumstances, EverDriven is the leader in inclusive and transparent Alternative Student Transportation services. This and future reports will provide ongoing insights into safety trends, compliance updates, and new safety initiatives, setting the industry benchmark for ongoing visibility and data-driven credibility.

