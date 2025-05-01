A-Z Bus Sales Delivers 1000th Electric Blue Bird School Bus

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading transportation solutions provider, proudly announces the delivery of its 1000th all-electric, zero-emission Blue Bird school bus, a significant milestone in California’s pursuit of sustainable transportation. Blue Bird’s authorized bus dealer will host a celebration on April 29th, 2025, at Orange Unified School District, one of A-Z Bus Sales’ largest electric school bus customers in Southern California.

As a pioneer in electric school bus adoption, A-Z Bus Sales has played a key role in helping school districts transition to cleaner, more reliable, and eco-friendly transportation solutions. This journey began decades ago with the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Propane-powered school buses and has now culminated in the deployment of zero-emission electric buses.

A-Z delivered its first zero-emission electric Blue Bird school bus, powered by Accelera / Cummins, in 2018. Since then, the company has expanded its services by creating a Grants Department to help school districts secure funding, an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (EVI) Department to manage charging needs, and an EV Mobile Support team to ensure quick repairs and maximized uptime.

The surge in demand for electric school buses has led to a 30% increase in A-Z Bus Sale’s workforce, creating high-demand jobs in fields such as EV technician services, infrastructure engineering, and administration. This growth is vital to supporting the increasing number of electric buses on the road.

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in school transportation,” said John Landherr, President and CEO of A-Z Bus Sales. “The lessons we’ve learned along the way allow us to help school districts navigate challenges and confidently transition their fleets. At the end of the day, it’s incredibly rewarding to know we’re making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve and contributing to a more sustainable future for our children.”

The environmental benefits of these electric buses are substantial. Over the lifetime of the 1000 electric school buses, more than 10,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases are expected to be reduced, along with a 33 metric ton reduction in NOx emissions. Additionally, school districts benefit from lower maintenance and fuel costs, prompting many to expand their electric fleets. Several districts have even moved to 100% electric school bus transportation.

Innovative Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology allows these buses to provide additional grid support, enhancing future energy resiliency. According to Harvard University’s School of Public Health, each electric school bus could deliver up to $247,000 in climate and health benefits, making the transition to electric transportation cost-effective and a significant driver of environmental and public health improvement.

“We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the incredible support of our partners,” said Brandon Bluhm, COO of A-Z Bus Sales. “From our manufacturing partners at Blue Bird, Micro Bird, Accelera, and Ecotuned, to our collaborations with state agencies like the California Air Resources Board and the California Energy Commission, and the visionary school districts that have led the way—this success is the result of combined effort and shared commitment to a cleaner, greener future.”

“Congratulations to the entire A-Z Bus Sales team for marking its 1000th all-electric, zero emission Blue Bird school bus delivery in California – a truly remarkable milestone,” said Albert Burleigh, Vice President of North America Bus Sales at Blue Bird Corporation. “For nearly half a century, A-Z Bus Sales has been our trusted dealer partner in the Golden State. We are grateful to all our friends at A-Z Bus Sales for playing an outstanding role in Blue Bird’s EV success story. Together we’ve helped school districts across the state to reduce harmful emissions, put student and community health first, and significantly reduce operating expenses.”

Of the 1000 electric school buses delivered, A-Z has seen these vehicles excel in diverse environments, from cold, mountainous regions in Northern California to the desert regions of the Imperial Valley. EV buses have outperformed their diesel counterparts in both performance and reliability, and with advancements in technology, the range and uptime of these buses continue to improve. Children across the state are now riding to school in quiet, pollution-free buses.

About A-Z Bus Sales, Inc.

Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a leading dealer and distributor of passenger transportation solutions, serving the education, government, public sector, commercial, and private fleet markets. Employee-owned and specializing in green alternative fuel products, A-Z offers a wide range of services, including sales, service, parts, and financing for new and preowned buses.

The company has built a strong reputation for fostering long-term customer relationships, professionalism, and integrity. Headquartered in Colton, California, A-Z Bus Sales operates multiple sales and service locations across California, Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii.

For more information, visit www.a-zbus.com