First Student Selected by Fort Worth ISD to Provide Comprehensive Fleet Maintenance Services

CINCINNATI, Ohio – First Student, the leading provider of student transportation, today announced it was selected by Fort Worth Independent School District to provide a comprehensive suite of fleet maintenance services. Through its division, First Services, the company will manage maintenance for the district’s 240 buses, integrating its advanced HALO technology platform to improve efficiency, safety and reliability. The partnership reflects First Student’s leadership in fleet management, predictive maintenance, and route optimization, ensuring a smoother, more dependable ride for students.

First Student will offer Fort Worth ISD’s existing technicians the opportunity to join their team with competitive wages and benefits, or they can choose to remain district employees. Forth Worth ISD will now be supported by ASE-certified technicians, providing the highest standards of service and reliability. Through First Services, the district will gain a more efficient and cost-effective approach to fleet maintenance and management, with potential savings of up to 20%.

“We’re proud to partner with Fort Worth ISD to deliver comprehensive fleet maintenance and services that keep student transportation reliable, safe and efficient,” said Leslie Norgren, vice president of First Services. “This partnership reflects First Student’s commitment to helping districts operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and uphold the highest standards of safety and service excellence.”

Operating directly from Fort Worth ISD’s facilities, First Student will equip the district with its comprehensive HALO technology platform. Technicians will leverage tablets for real-time diagnostics and integrated fleet maintenance, ensuring efficient service tracking. Through predictive analytics, the system will minimize breakdowns, while enterprise-level inventory and asset management will enhance parts availability across the district’s fleet.

“Partnering with First Student to manage our fleet maintenance allows us to ensure safe, reliable transportation for our students, minimizing the risk of bus breakdowns and ensuring they arrive at school on time,” said Kellie Spencer, Deputy Superintendent at Fort Worth ISD. “Reliable transportation is essential to student success, and this partnership enables us to provide high-quality service while focusing on our core mission, education.”

Through customized transportation assessments, First Services collaborates with school districts to identify challenges, align with their goals, and improve operational efficiency. By evaluating current transportation systems and providing recommendations, First Services helps districts optimize performance and achieve long-term success. Its comprehensive offerings include:

Fleet Management: Fleet as a Service (FaaS) enables districts to create a program that meets their transportation needs and lower costs. First Services supports bus procurement, vehicle maintenance, technician training, and best practices.

Fleet Maintenance: Maintenance as a service (MaaS) offers best-in-class, full service maintenance as a stand-alone contract, to ensure well-maintained vehicles without worrying about parts, technician staffing or varying maintenance costs.

Fleet Electrification: First Student is the largest operator of electric school buses in North America with more than 5 million electric miles driven. As more districts look to electrify fleets, First Service’s experts assist with grant applications, infrastructure design, hardware and software selection, charger and bus selections, site assessments, utility outreach and construction, and deployment.

School Bus Routing: First Services offers a standalone routing efficiency analysis, reviewing routes, school schedules, and bus utilization. With experience managing more than 44,000 vehicles a year, First Student helps districts improve on-time performance and reduce costs.

Transportation Management: First Services brings extensive experience in evaluating key metrics, maintaining high safety standards, and delivering consistent analytics and reporting to stakeholders.

About First Student:

As the leading provider of K-12 transportation solutions, First Student ensures the safest and most reliable ride to school each day for 5.5 million students in communities across North America. With a team of highly trained drivers, the company is on track to complete 1 billion student trips during the 2024-25 school year. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student delivers a wide range of essential services, including home-to-school transportation, special needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, maintenance, and charter services. The company’s focus goes beyond logistics by creating a positive, welcoming environment for students on each of its 45,000 buses. By continuously enhancing the transportation experience for students and families, First Student helps to ensure every child arrives to school ready to achieve their full potential.