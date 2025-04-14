Parents Panic After School Bus Driver Leaves Without Letting Students Off

Parents question a school bus driver’s actions after he drove away from the bus stop with students still on board on March 27, reported CBC News.

According to the news reports, Chris Roberts was at the bus stop as usual, waiting for his 5-year-old son to come home from Moncton School.

The bus reportedly arrived, the door opened, and a few students got off. Then the driver suddenly closed the door and started to drive away with Robert’s son and other students still on board.

Roberts told local news reporters he began to run toward the bus to alert the driver, who was not identified in this writing. But the driver waved and drove away.

Dozens of kids usually get off the bus at the Chesed Boulevard stop every day at about 3 p.m.

The article states parents have been trying to piece together what happened but still don’t have a clear picture because the Anglophone East School District is not answering their questions.

Roberts told reporters that he was very concerned about the situation because he claims he heard the driver say something that sounded like he was going to teach the children a lesson.

Down the street, another parent, Kenny Caron, was waiting for his 10-year-old to arrive home from Bessborough School. When the usual time came and went without his son’s arrival, Caron reportedly got in his car and drove to the bus stop where he met Roberts, who was contacting the school.

According to the news report, Caron drove to the school hoping the driver might’ve returned there with the kids but when he failed to locate the bus, he returned to the bus stop.

During this time, Roberts had reportedly contacted a school official, who communicated with the bus driver. The driver had said he was going to finish his route and then drop the kids off at the bus stop.

The parents told reporters that all they had deduced from the receptionists was that the driver was taking them on a drive to scare them straight.

Both parents stayed at the bus stop in panic until the bus returned with the remaining children. The Carons also tried to get answers from the district to ensure this situation wouldn’t happen again, but nobody contacted them.

Local news reporters requested interviews from the Department of Education, but it was declined and redirected questions to the district.

Caron said he was pleased the district put another adult on the bus with the driver, but he only found out because he waited at the bus stop, not because the district communicated with him.

