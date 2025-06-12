Hoover City Schools (AL) Turns to Transfinder ‘Transfinder Checked Every Box For Us’

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. and HOOVER, Ala. – After a nine-month search, Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce Hoover City Schools in Alabama has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students.

Located in the Birmingham, Ala. Metropolitan area, Hoover City Schools has about 13,567 students attending 18 schools.

In addition to PLUS, Hoover City purchased additional Transfinder solutions, such as: driver app Wayfinder, field trip planner Tripfinder, Infofinder i for student ridership information and Viewfinder, which gives users a bird’s eye view of the district’s transportation operation.

“As a school system, we took nine months to evaluate several different options in school transportation,” said Dr. Brad Hayn, Hoover City’s director of transportation. “We supplied each company we met with a list of needs and wants when it came to a transportation partner for Hoover City Schools. Transfinder checked every box for us and we are excited about what future holds as we move forward as a partner with Transfinder.”

Dr. Haydn said the Transfinder and Hoover City teams have quickly built a relationship.

“Every step of the way it has been about more than just being a customer,” he said “Every person we have met and worked with from Transfinder has treated us as family and they truly care about the success of Hoover City Schools.

Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella welcomed Hoover City Schools to the Transfinder family.

“We are so happy to have Hoover City as a client.” Civitella said. “Large and small districts alike benefit from having this powerful tool that that has Artificial Intelligence Optimization embedded in it. Because it is highly customizable, districts like Hoover City can tailor their experience to their individual needs.”

About Transfinder:

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a global leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, has been on Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” list for 12 years. The software and hardware company has received numerous awards, including Best Software, Best Hardware and Best Safety Technology. In addition, Transfinder has repeatedly won Best Place to Work, Top Workplace and Best Companies to Work for accolades. Transfinder develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Transfinder also launched Patrolfinder policing technology to assist law enforcement. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com