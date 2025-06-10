Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Industry Releases

New InterMotive School Bus Product Helps Keep Students Safe at Stops

AUBURN, Calif. – InterMotive Vehicle Controls, a leading manufacturer of electronic control systems, announces a new safety solution designed to protect students by alerting nearby drivers as the bus approaches a stop. By increasing the bus’s visibility, School Bus Flasher helps to indicate that children are exiting the vehicle, and crossing may occur.

The School Bus Flasher controls the operation of key safety features, including the amber warning lights, red stop lights, the stop arm and crossing arm. It functions as a stand-alone system but can be seamlessly integrated with InterMotive’s FlexTech product, a customizable vehicle electrical load control system.

Installation is made easy with simple plug and play connections, which eliminates the cutting of OEM factory wiring.

For more details, contact Marc Ellison, LGS Group VP of Sales and Marketing, at 530-368-9193 or go online at https://intermotive.net/transit-mobility-3/#sbf.

InterMotive Vehicle Controls provides commercial safety and performance optimization products. Our plug and play electronic control systems leverage a vehicle’s own data networks to enhance its functions in new ways. We specialize in custom solutions for law enforcement, ambulance, fire truck, work truck, transit/paratransit, school bus, RV and personal-use mobility industries. To learn more, call 800-969-6080 or visit www.intermotive.net.

