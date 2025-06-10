(STN Podcast E261) A Safe Ride: Market Shifts & Child Passenger Securement

Congress debates green regulations as bus manufacturers and school districts adjust and wait. The Great Seatbelt Debate continues as Illinois moves closer to requiring lap/shoulder belts on school buses.

Denise Donaldson is the editor and publisher of Safe Ride News Publications and an instructor for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s child passenger safety technician course offered at STN EXPO and the TSD Conference. She discusses training, guidelines, and legislation updates relating to the securement and transportation of young students or those with special needs.

