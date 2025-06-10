Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E261) A Safe Ride: Market Shifts & Child Passenger Securement
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E261) A Safe Ride: Market Shifts & Child Passenger Securement

School Transportation Nation – Episode 261

By Claudia Newton

Congress debates green regulations as bus manufacturers and school districts adjust and wait. The Great Seatbelt Debate continues as Illinois moves closer to requiring lap/shoulder belts on school buses.

Denise Donaldson is the editor and publisher of Safe Ride News Publications and an instructor for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s child passenger safety technician course offered at STN EXPO and the TSD Conference. She discusses training, guidelines, and legislation updates relating to the securement and transportation of young students or those with special needs.

Read more about special needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Message from School-Radio.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
New Hampshire Students Recognized for Helping Bus Driver During Medical Emergency
Next article
New InterMotive School Bus Product Helps Keep Students Safe at Stops

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

June 2025

Going green is on the radar for many student transportation fleets, but choosing what fuel to use is not...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your school district transport students to and from charter and/or private schools?
49 votes
VoteResults

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.