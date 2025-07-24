Septran Pledges Continued Service Excellence to Yorkville Community Unit School District 115 for Another Five Years

YORKVILLE, Ill. – Septran, proud sister brand to Durham School Services, will continue serving the students of Yorkville Community Unit School District 115 (CUSD 115) safely, on time, and ready to learn, for another five years through 2030.

Septran has been serving the school district for over 15 years and since then, the two organizations have formed a trusting, long-standing partnership. In addition to being a dedicated school district partner, Septran is also a committed community partner. Our local Yorkville team has proudly supported numerous community events such as parades, Touch-a-Truck events, and sponsorships for teachers as part of its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. The program aims to strengthen ties with our customers and community partners while also increasing awareness of and recognizing the volunteer efforts of our teams.

Yorkville Community Unit School District 115 shared, “Septran has been a great partner in providing safe and timely transportation for our students. Their drivers and managers understand the critical role they play in supporting our community, and we value their commitment and professionalism.”

“Over the last 15+ years, we have built a deep-rooted, trusting relationship with the school and community, as evidence by this partnership extension and all the various community outreach projects my team has participated in,” said Lisa Clements, General Manager, Septran. “We are extremely grateful to be able to continue to serve the students of Yorkville CUSD 115 and provide them with reliable transportation to attend school to learn, grow, and build their futures. Thank you to Yorkville CUSD 115 for this continued opportunity and to my team for constantly striving to provide service excellence to their students and community.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands such as Septran, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.