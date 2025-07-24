Thursday, July 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsRhode Island School District Reports Third Incident Involving Bus Monitor
Wire Reports

Rhode Island School District Reports Third Incident Involving Bus Monitor

By Merari Acevedo

Barrington Public Schools in Rhode Island reported its third incident involving a former school bus monitor, reported WJAR 10.

According to the news report, the district’s acting superintendent, Chris Ashley, said in a letter to families on Monday that a third incident was reported involving a former bus monitor. School officials said last month that the former employee was under investigation after a “serious allegation” was reported.

Authorities have since stated that the allegations involve inappropriate touching. On Monday, Ashley communicated that all three reported incidents occurred on a route that transported students with disabilities.

“We had previously refrained from identifying the route out of concern for student privacy. However, in light of this most recent development, we now must share that all three reported incidents occurred on a special education bus route, a route that served some of the most vulnerable members of our school community. This reality is as painful as it is unacceptable. Our responsibility to every child is to ensure not only their education, but their safety, dignity, and care,” Ashley said in a letter to families via the article.

Advertisement

The bus monitor, whose identity was not disclosed in this writing, had been employed with the Ocean State Transit to serve Barrington schools and has since been fired. School officials said via the article that the bus driver, who was involved in two of those incidents as well, was also fired from the role. The school board also voted to end its contract with Ocean State Transit.

Ashely said via the news report that the incidents have been reported to Barrington police and the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families. However, while the Barrington Police Department said it is aware of the complaint, no charges have been brought against the bus monitor in this report. The case remains under investigation.

Related: New Jersey School Bus Monitor Faces Manslaughter Charges Following Student’s Death
Related: Florida School Bus Monitor Charged with Child Abuse
Related: Maryland School Bus Aid Charged with Sexual Assault
Related:Alabama School Bus Driver Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Student with Special Needs

Previous article
Kentucky School District Seeking Bus Drivers, Monitors Ahead of School Year
Next article
Septran Pledges Continued Service Excellence to Yorkville Community Unit School District 115 for Another Five Years

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2025

Meet the 2025 Innovator of the Year, Gaurav Sharda! As the chief technology officer of Beacon Mobility, Sharda is...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation regularly refer to the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures when questions arise?
56 votes
VoteResults

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.