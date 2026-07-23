Summit School Services’ John Elliott Jr. Receives NSTA Golden Merit Award for Exemplary Dedication to Service Excellence

DENVER, Colo. – John Elliott Jr., Senior Vice President of Customer Operations at Summit School Services, has been awarded the Golden Merit Award by the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) for his exceptional dedication to service excellence in the student transportation industry.

The Golden Merit Award was introduced in 1969 to recognize school bus professionals who have demonstrated excellence and dedication in service and safety in student transportation. Award recipients are also selected based on their contributions to the industry and their exemplification of outstanding leadership, innovation, and decision-making throughout their careers.

John, along with other award recipients, were recognized and presented with their awards at the NSTA Awards and Installation Dinner on July 21, 2026, and were joined by family, fellow team members, and industry professionals. The award presentation was held as part of NSTA’s 2026 Annual Meeting and Convention.

John Elliott Jr. began his career with Summit School Services in 2015 as Vice President of Operations. Following his proven success in fostering positive customer relationships and contributing to business growth, John advanced into his current role as Senior Vice President of Customer Operations a few years later in 2019.

“John has led our company to many great successes over the years. Through his integrity, industry expertise, and innate ability to connect with customers, he has built trusted, long-lasting partnerships by listening to their needs and responding with decisive action and genuine care,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Summit School Services. “This award is a tremendous testament to both who he is as a person and the amazing career he has built in the school bus industry. Congratulations, John, on this incredible recognition, and thank you for your unwavering commitment to safety and excellence.”

“I have had the pleasure in working with John since he joined Summit and can say with full confidence that this award is very much deserved,” said Carina Noble, Senior Vice President of Communications and External Affairs, Summit School Services. “John is personable, talented, and highly experienced in effectively navigating customer relationships and operations. He is incredibly skilled in both regards, and as a fellow colleague, I have immense respect for John and have learned a great deal from him and his expansive knowledge. Congrats, John, on this fittingly esteemed award.”

About Summit School Services

Summit School Services sets the standard for safe, reliable student transportation across North America. As the parent organization to trusted local operators including Durham School Services, Stock Transportation, and Petermann Bus, Summit supports over 360 school districts. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works consistently, reliably, and without disruption.