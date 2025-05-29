Thomas Built Buses Names Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, Inc. as 2024 Dealer of the Year

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, recognized Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, Inc. as its 2024 Dealer of the Year. The distinction celebrates Kerlin’s exceptional customer support, industry leadership and ongoing commitment to student transportation.

Based in Silver Lake, Indiana, Kerlin has been a Thomas Built Buses dealer for over 60 years. This marks the dealership’s fourth Dealer of the Year honor, with prior recognition in 1995, 2008 and 2021.

“Kerlin has been an integral part of Thomas Built for decades and has successfully passed the legacy from one generation to the next,” said Daoud Chaaya, vice president of sales, aftermarket and marketing for Thomas Built Buses. “The entire team at Kerlin consistently raises the bar on excellence through their unwavering commitment to the overall TBB value proposition and exceptional customer experience. Congratulations to Kerlin Bus Sales and Leasing on being named the 2024 Dealer of the Year.”

In addition to the Dealer of the Year award, Kerlin was also named to the Thomas Built Buses President’s Club, President’s Club Platinum and Honors Class, which recognizes the top seven dealers for overall performance. The dealership remains a trusted advisor to schools throughout Indiana and beyond, providing expert guidance and service for diesel and electric bus fleets.

Each year, Thomas Built Buses evaluates dealers across its network based on key performance metrics, including customer service, parts availability, training participation and sales performance. The Dealer of the Year award represents the highest level of achievement among all TBB dealers in North America.

2024 Honors Class:

H.A. DeHart & Son, Inc. – Thorofare, New Jersey

Interstate Transportation Equipment, Inc. – Columbia, South Carolina

Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, Inc. – Silver Lake, Indiana

Matthews Bus Alliance, Inc. – Orlando, Florida

Mid-South Bus Center, Inc. – Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Midwest Bus Sales, Inc. – Litchfield, Illinois

New England Transit Sales, Inc. – Tyngsboro, Massachusetts

2024 President’s Club Platinum:

Carolina Thomas, LLC – Greensboro, North Carolina

H.A. DeHart & Son, Inc. – Thorofare, New Jersey

Hoekstra Transportation, Inc. – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Interstate Transportation Equipment, Inc. – Columbia, South Carolina

Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, Inc. – Silver Lake, Indiana

Matthews Buses, Inc. – Ballston Spa, New York

Matthews Bus Alliance, Inc. – Orlando, Florida

Mid-South Bus Center, Inc. – Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Midwest Bus Sales, Inc. – Litchfield, Illinois

Midwest Bus Sales, Inc. – Shawnee, Kansas

New England Transit Sales, Inc. – Tyngsboro, Massachusetts

Rohrer Bus Sales – Duncannon, Pennsylvania

Sonny Merryman, Inc. – Evington, Virginia

Thomas Bus Sales of Georgia – Forest Park, Georgia

Thomas Bus Texas – Dallas, Texas

2024 President’s Club:

American Bus Sales & Service – Annapolis, Maryland

BusWest – Carson, California

Complete Bus and Specialty Vehicles – Clarksburg, Ohio

Empire Truck Sales, LLC – Richland, Mississippi

Midwest Bus Sales, Inc. – Commerce City, Colorado

Midwest Bus Sales, Inc. – El Reno, Oklahoma

Myers Equipment Corporation – Canfield, Ohio

Schetky Northwest Sales, Inc. – Portland, Oregon

Transportation South, Inc. – Pelham, Alabama

W.C. Cressey & Son, Inc. – Kennebunk, Maine

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at thomasbuiltbuses.com or facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.