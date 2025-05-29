Thomas Built Buses Names Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, Inc. as 2024 Dealer of the Year

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, recognized Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, Inc. as its 2024 Dealer of the Year. The distinction celebrates Kerlin’s exceptional customer support, industry leadership and ongoing commitment to student transportation.
Based in Silver Lake, Indiana, Kerlin has been a Thomas Built Buses dealer for over 60 years. This marks the dealership’s fourth Dealer of the Year honor, with prior recognition in 1995, 2008 and 2021.
“Kerlin has been an integral part of Thomas Built for decades and has successfully passed the legacy from one generation to the next,” said Daoud Chaaya, vice president of sales, aftermarket and marketing for Thomas Built Buses. “The entire team at Kerlin consistently raises the bar on excellence through their unwavering commitment to the overall TBB value proposition and exceptional customer experience. Congratulations to Kerlin Bus Sales and Leasing on being named the 2024 Dealer of the Year.”
In addition to the Dealer of the Year award, Kerlin was also named to the Thomas Built Buses President’s Club, President’s Club Platinum and Honors Class, which recognizes the top seven dealers for overall performance. The dealership remains a trusted advisor to schools throughout Indiana and beyond, providing expert guidance and service for diesel and electric bus fleets.
Each year, Thomas Built Buses evaluates dealers across its network based on key performance metrics, including customer service, parts availability, training participation and sales performance. The Dealer of the Year award represents the highest level of achievement among all TBB dealers in North America.
2024 Honors Class:
H.A. DeHart & Son, Inc. – Thorofare, New Jersey
Interstate Transportation Equipment, Inc. – Columbia, South Carolina
Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, Inc. – Silver Lake, Indiana
Matthews Bus Alliance, Inc. – Orlando, Florida
Mid-South Bus Center, Inc. – Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Midwest Bus Sales, Inc. – Litchfield, Illinois
New England Transit Sales, Inc. – Tyngsboro, Massachusetts
2024 President’s Club Platinum:
Carolina Thomas, LLC – Greensboro, North Carolina
H.A. DeHart & Son, Inc. – Thorofare, New Jersey
Hoekstra Transportation, Inc. – Grand Rapids, Michigan
Interstate Transportation Equipment, Inc. – Columbia, South Carolina
Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing, Inc. – Silver Lake, Indiana
Matthews Buses, Inc. – Ballston Spa, New York
Matthews Bus Alliance, Inc. – Orlando, Florida
Mid-South Bus Center, Inc. – Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Midwest Bus Sales, Inc. – Litchfield, Illinois
Midwest Bus Sales, Inc. – Shawnee, Kansas
New England Transit Sales, Inc. – Tyngsboro, Massachusetts
Rohrer Bus Sales – Duncannon, Pennsylvania
Sonny Merryman, Inc. – Evington, Virginia
Thomas Bus Sales of Georgia – Forest Park, Georgia
Thomas Bus Texas – Dallas, Texas
2024 President’s Club:
American Bus Sales & Service – Annapolis, Maryland
BusWest – Carson, California
Complete Bus and Specialty Vehicles – Clarksburg, Ohio
Empire Truck Sales, LLC – Richland, Mississippi
Midwest Bus Sales, Inc. – Commerce City, Colorado
Midwest Bus Sales, Inc. – El Reno, Oklahoma
Myers Equipment Corporation – Canfield, Ohio
Schetky Northwest Sales, Inc. – Portland, Oregon
Transportation South, Inc. – Pelham, Alabama
W.C. Cressey & Son, Inc. – Kennebunk, Maine
