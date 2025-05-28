Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Ohio School Bus Driver Earns Top Honors at State Competition

By Merari Acevedo
A school bus navigates one of the roadeo and training competition events held on Nov. 9, 2024 as part of the TSD Conference. Photo by Vincent Rios Creative.
A school bus navigates one of the roadeo and training competition events held on Nov. 9, 2024 as part of the TSD Conference. Photo by Vincent Rios Creative.

A Solon City School bus driver proved he is among the best in the state, earning third place overall at the Ohio School Bus Driver Safety Rode-E-O, reported Cleaveland News.

David Pitrone, who joined the district’s transportation team in November 2022 and has been driving buses since 2016, is currently training to become an on-board instructor.

After earning third place at the Road-E-O competition and taking home the title of top conventional driver, Pitrone qualified for the International School Bus Safety Road-E-O for the second year in a row. The event, which brings together top drivers from across the U.S. and Canada and is sponsored by the National School Transportation Association, is set for June 28-29 at Hayes Independent School District in Austin, Texas.

The Ohio Road-E-O tests drivers on 14 different driving and maneuverability challenges and includes a written exams. Drivers who score 80 percent or higher can use their results toward state recertification.

