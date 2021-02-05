Friday, February 5, 2021
Home Industry Releases Transfinder Joins Florida Association of District School Superintendents
Industry Releases

Transfinder Joins Florida Association of District School Superintendents

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce it has joined the Florida Association of District School Superintendents as a Gold Partner.

FADSS assists and supports superintendents in carrying out their responsibilities as the education leaders in their communities to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality public education. The association provides various services, including training, events and advocacy.

“We are honored to have Transfinder, the leader in school bus transportation software, join the Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS) as a Gold Partner,” says FADSS CEO Sen. Bill Montford. “Transportation is such a critical aspect of education that can sometimes be overlooked. Getting students to school and back home safely is of vital importance, and we look forward to working with Transfinder to assist districts in addressing bus transportation-related challenges.”

Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said because of a growing number of clients in Florida it was the right time to join FADSS.

“We have had clients in the Sunshine State for decades and we are seeing more interest than ever,” Civitella said. “We are very excited about our growing footprint in Florida and know that our clients will benefit greatly from our involvement in FADSS and the various events we will be participating in. Florida has unique transportation needs that Transfinder has been solving for a long time. We look forward to hearing directly from superintendents about their unique needs as well as sharing our expertise in student transportation.”

Transfinder is an active member in a number of associations and boards, including: Florida Association for Pupil Transportation, National Association for Pupil Transportation, National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, National School Transportation Association, and a number of state pupil transportation associations.

About Transfinder

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.

Previous articleASBC Celebrates Pupil Transportation Employees Virtually During Love the Bus Month
Next articleWisconsin School Bus Fire Results in Over $500,000 in Damage

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Micro Bird: Electrification, Growth and Efficiency

DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec — The addition of the new wing at Micro Bird’s Drummondville plant is now in full operation. This important investment allows the...
Read more
Industry Releases

DTNA Tests Augmented Reality for Future of Aftermarket Service

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced today the success of its initial pilot with Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality technology as a...
Read more
Industry Releases

Atlanta Public Schools Adopts CalAmp’s School Bus Tracking Technology to Improve Student Transportation Experience

ATLANTA, Ga. and IRVINE, Calif. — CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced one of the...
Read more
Industry Releases

Innovative School Bus Technology is Forever Preserved as Part of American History in National Museum

WASHINGTON D.C./ TOLEDO, Ohio — The heart-warming story of Andrew Gardner, Director of Marketing at Gardian Angel, LLC is now selected, archived, and preserved...
Read more
Industry Releases

‘Let’s Remember Adam’ Campaign Marks Anniversary of Student’s Death with Monumental School Bus Safety Program Launch

MATTAWA, Ontario — Let’s Remember Adam, in partnership with BusPatrol, proudly announced the launch of BusPatrol’s school bus safety program in Mattawa, Ontario on...
Read more
Industry Releases

Lion Electric and FLO | AddEnergie Deepen their Collaboration with New Reseller Agreement

MONTREAL and QUEBEC CITY, Canada — Lion Electric (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today a new chapter...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
27 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.