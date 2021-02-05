Transfinder Joins Florida Association of District School Superintendents

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce it has joined the Florida Association of District School Superintendents as a Gold Partner.

FADSS assists and supports superintendents in carrying out their responsibilities as the education leaders in their communities to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality public education. The association provides various services, including training, events and advocacy.

“We are honored to have Transfinder, the leader in school bus transportation software, join the Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS) as a Gold Partner,” says FADSS CEO Sen. Bill Montford. “Transportation is such a critical aspect of education that can sometimes be overlooked. Getting students to school and back home safely is of vital importance, and we look forward to working with Transfinder to assist districts in addressing bus transportation-related challenges.”

Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said because of a growing number of clients in Florida it was the right time to join FADSS.

“We have had clients in the Sunshine State for decades and we are seeing more interest than ever,” Civitella said. “We are very excited about our growing footprint in Florida and know that our clients will benefit greatly from our involvement in FADSS and the various events we will be participating in. Florida has unique transportation needs that Transfinder has been solving for a long time. We look forward to hearing directly from superintendents about their unique needs as well as sharing our expertise in student transportation.”

Transfinder is an active member in a number of associations and boards, including: Florida Association for Pupil Transportation, National Association for Pupil Transportation, National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, National School Transportation Association, and a number of state pupil transportation associations.

About Transfinder

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.