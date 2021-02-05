United Safety & Survivability Corporation Announces New Partnership with Current and 365DisInFx

EXTON, Penn. — United Safety & Survivability Corporation is proud to announce a partnership with GE Current, a Daintree company to provide LED UV disinfection technology for public transportation vehicles.

The new patented disinfection UV lighting technology can help to disinfect air and surfaces in occupied spaces with the potential expansion into commercial and emergency vehicular applications in public transportation including but not limited to public buses, locomotives and rail, school buses, as well as first responder fire trucks and ambulances. Additional testing of 365DisInFx UV technology in these specific applications is underway with results anticipated in the coming months.

“We continue to look for innovative technologies that we can bring into the United Safety portfolio that align with the vision and mission of our organization to keep people safe and healthy” said Joseph Mirabile, President and CEO of United Safety and Survivability Corporation. “This partnership with GE Current, a Daintree company for 365DisInFx UV technology broadens our product offerings to fit the needs of our customers in this new world. Our goal is to bring mobility back to society and this product is an additional solution in helping our customers and the public do just that.”

The 365DisInFx UVC LPU device is a non-white light product which helps in inactivation of airborne viruses in occupied spaces and this easy to install device is similar in size to a traditional smoke detector (5” in diameter by 1.2” height). The 365DisInFx UVA luminaires provide both white-light for general illumination along with integrated UVA technology for the inactivation of bacteria on surfaces while having no impact on the quality of the white-light provided through the fixture.

The 365DisInFx UV technology uses LEDs to help reduce the potential spread of certain common infection-causing pathogens. This allows for continuous disinfection in spaces while occupants are present. The UV light emitted from these fixtures is invisible to the human eye. When installed and used as directed, fixtures incorporating this disinfection technology are designed to meet IEC 62471 Photobiological Safety for Lamps and Lamp Systems standard and American Conference of American Hygienists (ACGIH) TLVs guidelines.

“We are excited to align with United Safety to bring this technology to their customer base in the public transportation space. With this partnership, we intend to partner with USSC and continually innovate for additional and evolving needs of the transportation and the transit segments” said Manish Bhandari, CEO of GE Current, a Daintree company. “Together we can help bring an added layer of continuous disinfection to public transportation.”

365DisInFX UVC and UVA technology delivers UV light in specific dosages and wavelengths for the purpose of inactivating common pathogens over time. Additional testing is underway to further understand the effectiveness of the product on SARS-Cov-2, which is known to cause COVID-19. For more information on testing and studies related to 365DisInFx UV technology, visit www.365DisInFx.com.

When considering the use of UV products, make an informed decision:

UV radiation can pose a risk of personal injury. Overexposure can result in damage to eyes and bare skin. To reduce risk of overexposure, equipment must be installed in accordance with manufacturer’s application recommendations, including minimum ceiling height restrictions.

UV solutions are intended for common high traffic spaces and not recommended for dwellings or home use.

Installation of the devices should be performed by qualified professionals as detailed in Current’s installation guide.

To allow for occupancy during use, Current products comply with IEC 62471 – Photobiological Safety of Lamps and Lamp Systems standards and American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH®) TLVs® guidelines when installed as directed.

Current’s UV products are meant to be used in conjunction with other protective measures like manual cleaning and the use of proper PPE. They are not a substitute for other measures.

Current products are not intended for use as a medical device.

If combining two or more UV solutions, whether from GE Current, a Daintree company and/or other manufacturers, please consult a trained product application representative to ensure the total irradiance (UV dose) does not exceed recommended human exposure limits. To the extent UV solutions are combined, it may impact inactivation rates

*365DisInFx UV technology is comprised of offerings which help in the inactivation of aerosolized viruses and surface bacteria and designed to provide a controlled dosages of UV that meet the established IEC 62471 Photobiological Safety for Lamps and Lamp Systems standard and American Conference of American Hygienists (ACGIH) TLVs guidelines for 24-hour continuous operation while people are present.

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Active Air Purification and AEGIS Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. Further information about United Safety can be found at www.unitedsafetycorporation.com.

About GE Current, a Daintree company

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses, and all spaces in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.