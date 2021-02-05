Friday, February 5, 2021
Home Wire Reports Wisconsin School Bus Fire Results in Over $500,000 in Damage
Wire Reports

Wisconsin School Bus Fire Results in Over $500,000 in Damage

By Ruth Newton

Several parked school buses caught fire on Feb. 2 in Burlington, Wisconsin, located southwest of Milwaukee, reported WISN 12.

The Burlington Area School district reportedly canceled classes on Tuesday after informing families that six buses ignited in flames at 5 a.m. WISN 12 reported that the fire occurred in a lot of contractor Thomas Bus Service.

Authorities said that no criminal activity is suspected and said that the cause of the fire is likely electrical. No employees were present at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Investigators estimate the damage to be $525,000.

Students in the Burlington area were able to resume with the district’s hybrid learning method on Wednesday.

Previous articleTransfinder Joins Florida Association of District School Superintendents
Next articleCommunication Required to Meet Increased Parent Expectations on the School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Denver-Area District to Spend $1.4M to Upgrade School Bus Cameras

Jefferson County Public Schools in Lakewood, Colorado, is spending over $1 million to replace older security camera systems on its school buses, reported The...
Read more
Wire Reports

Wisconsin Bus Shelters Feature Student Artwork Honoring MLK, Jr.

Milwaukee students created artwork inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy that is being displayed on local bus shelters, reported the Milwaukee...
Read more
Wire Reports

Lion Electric Plans to Capitalize on School Bus Funding Pledge

Canadian electric school bus manufacturer The Lion Electric Company is making plans to open a plant in the U.S., reported CNBC. Incoming President Joe Biden...
Read more
Wire Reports

Federal Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse Finds 46K Driver Drug-Related Violations

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) online database containing information on commercial driver license holders’ drug and alcohol violations recorded 46,000 failed drug...
Read more
Wire Reports

Alberta School Bus Driver’s Home Destroyed in Fire, Still Reports to Work

A school bus driver in Alberta went to work for her morning route the day after her home was destroyed in a fire, reported...
Read more
Wire Reports

Ontario Boy Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle While Waiting for School Bus

An elementary school student in Port Hope, Ontario died after being struck by a car while waiting for the school bus with his sister,...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
27 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.