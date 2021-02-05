Wisconsin School Bus Fire Results in Over $500,000 in Damage

Several parked school buses caught fire on Feb. 2 in Burlington, Wisconsin, located southwest of Milwaukee, reported WISN 12.

The Burlington Area School district reportedly canceled classes on Tuesday after informing families that six buses ignited in flames at 5 a.m. WISN 12 reported that the fire occurred in a lot of contractor Thomas Bus Service.

Authorities said that no criminal activity is suspected and said that the cause of the fire is likely electrical. No employees were present at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Investigators estimate the damage to be $525,000.

Students in the Burlington area were able to resume with the district’s hybrid learning method on Wednesday.