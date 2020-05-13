Free Webinar: An Enhanced (COVID-19 Ready!) Parent App – Here Comes The Bus+

The parent app that started it all is getting even better—and is serving customers on unconventional COVID-19 school bus routes today!

The team behind the award-winning, industry-leading, parent-approved app Here Comes The Bus has listened to our customers to develop key new features. These include real-time tracking and alerts for field trips and sports, improved functionality for students with disabilities and the ability to serve school district fleets without routing software.

Join this webinar to learn how our customers are using HCTB+ to serve their students during this challenging period.

This webinar is brought to you by Here Comes The Bus.

Presenters:

Eddie Sutton, Head of Training, Synovia

Micole Sander, Here Comes The Bus Head of Implementation, Synovia

Bryan Mitchell, Marketing, Synovia

Enda Anderson, Assistant Director of Transportation, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County (NC) Schools