Zonar Helps Schools Ensure School Bus Sanitation Through New Electronically Verifiable Process

SEATTLE, Wash. — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced that its patented Electronic Verified Inspection Reporting (EVIR) solution has a new electronically verifiable configuration that can help school officials ensure the cleanliness and sanitization of buses. The new configuration is a critical feature for school bus fleet managers and transportation directors to make sure that each step of the cleaning and disinfecting of each school bus in a fleet takes place before and after every trip. The sanitization configuration is an extension of EVIR, which is already widely used for verifying Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) mandated pre- and post-trip inspections have taken place.

It is critical to disinfect school buses after every trip regardless of the number of passengers. The new configuration for sanitization leverages EVIR, the only verified, visual inspection system available in the market today. With EVIR, drivers and cleaning crews can verify key points in the sanitization process of school buses has taken place by scanning an RFID or NFC tag at designated zones. Fleet managers can log in to the online portal to monitor completed, incomplete or missing sanitization checks. They can also view the timestamped zones to see if any part of the cleaning was rushed or performed improperly.

“Parents know that children can get messy throughout the day but right now, we are even more focused on ensuring cleanliness and good hygiene practices with our kids,” said H. Kevin Mest senior vice president of passenger services at Zonar. “Our EVIR solution helps schools easily ensure and document the proper sanitization of school buses, adding an extra layer of protection to anyone who sets foot on the vehicle.”

The EVIR configuration for sanitizing school buses can also help transportation directors and fleet managers:

Streamline their bus sanitization process for improved productivity while prioritizing cleanliness of operations

Digitize the records of cleanings while eliminating a lengthy paper trail and make a major task easier to manage

Increase productivity by identifying the exact areas and sanitization requirements of each zone

Set and monitor expectations of how to sanitize areas and the duration of each task

Zonar is providing compliance and regulatory assistance and advice on COVID-19 via the Zonar COVID-19 Resource page, as well as free webinars hosted by the company’s Safety & Compliance team. This resource includes on-demand replays and Q&A sessions and 1:1 advice for drivers, operators, transportation directors and manager and businesses around compliance and regulations through an easy-to-use form. This is all in addition to Zonar’s 24/7/365 customer success team, which is available to handle any customer or product specific inquiries.

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar helps fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open API’s drive Zonar’s smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to www.zonarsystems.com