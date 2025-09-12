(Free Webinar) How School Districts Save $30,000 per Month with Smarter Payroll

Join Elander Graham and Bryan Mitchell for an exclusive webinar showcasing how Rome City Schools uncovered six-figure annual savings by transforming payroll accuracy.

Discover how Rome slashed $30,000 per month in hidden costs while reducing payroll processing from days to hours.

Learn practical strategies that student transportation professionals can apply to improve efficiency, reclaim budget, and reinvest in students – all without cutting staff or compromising service.

Key Takeaways:

How Rome City Schools uncovered $30,000 in monthly payroll savings. How the district cut payroll processing time from a week to hours. How Bytecurve identifies and eliminates payroll leakage in your district.

Presenters:

Elander Graham

Director Of Transportation

Rome City Schools

Bryan Mitchell

Marketing Director

Transit Technologies