Micro Bird Officially Opens U.S. Manufacturing, School Bus Production Already Underway

The new U.S.-based manufacturing of the Micro Bird joint venture between Blue Bird and Girardin Minibus of Quebec is underway, with the plant in Plattsburgh, New York, officially opening this past week.

The formation of Micro Bird USA LLC was announced last November with the factory, formerly a Nova Bus plant, acquired in December with a $38 million investment. The first U.S. manufactured Micro Birds in 15 years began rolling off the production line in July

Micro Bird said the 156,00-square-foot plant currently employs 225 workers with a goal of growing the number to 350 when it reaches full production capacity. The project is supported by the Empire State Development with nearly $10 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and a $2.5 million capital grant from the North Country Regional Economic Development Council.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was on hand Wednesday for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Today’s grand opening celebration marks a new chapter for Plattsburgh,” she said. “We are proud to welcome Micro Bird to the North Country, where the company is tapping into our skilled workforce, thriving transportation cluster, and major regional investments. This new facility strengthens the local economy, creates good jobs, and builds a brighter future for the region and all of New York.”

The current Micro Bird joint venture dates to Sept. 14, 2009, when Blue Bird and Quebec-based school bus manufacturer and dealer A. Girardin Inc. entered a 50-50 partnership agreement to create Micro Bird, Inc. and jointly market the Type A school bus branded as Micro Bird by Girardin. Girardin provided all body design, manufacturing and assembly.

Blue Bird and Girardin also entered a supply marketing agreement in 1991 to sell the Type A vehicles through Blue Bird’s sales network. The school bus was mostly assembled at Girardin’s Brantford, Ontario, plant but also at Blue Bird’s Fort Valley, Georgia, plant from 2006-2010, said Steve Girardin, the executive chairman of Micro Bird, Inc. He also noted that Girardin designed the very first Micro Bird for Blue Bird in the 1970s.

The Plattsburgh plant opening returns a significant portion of Micro Bird production to the U.S. to supplement ongoing manufacturing in Quebec but with a much larger footprint. Micro Bird USA said last year it expects the new facility will double the company’s Type A production. NBC5 reported Micro Bird USA expects the plant will help increase daily production to 15 buses a day from its current five a day.

The new plant is also fully compliant with the Buy America Act.

“This grand opening is a proud moment for the entire team,” said Eric Boulé, president and CEO of Micro Bird. “With our new facility, we are doubling our production capacity and increasing our ability to deliver high-quality, long-lasting small and mid-size buses to our customers.”

Boule added Micro Bird had been planning expansion “for some years.”

“Plattsburgh was the perfect choice for us, the availability of a highly skilled workforce, proximity to major markets, and within a community with a strong manufacturing ecosystem,” he continued.

