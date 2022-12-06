Delaware and Montgomery County School Districts Partner With BusPatrol to Stop School Bus Illegal Passings

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -Three school districts in Southeastern Pennsylvania have partnered with BusPatrol to launch school bus safety programs to reduce the number of times motorists illegally pass school buses and put children at risk.

The safety programs will see the entire fleets at Norristown Area, Southeast Delco, and Chichester school districts, totaling more than 120 school buses, modernized with advanced safety technology. This includes AI-powered stop-arm cameras, which capture the license plates of vehicles that violate school bus safety traffic laws. The technology, installation, and maintenance are provided at no cost to the school district or taxpayers through BusPatrol’s violator-funded program.

Dr. Daniel Nerelli, the Superintendent at Chichester School District, said: “Chichester School District is excited about this partnership. This program will add another layer of getting our students home and to school safely.”

The programs are poised to go live on January 3rd, following a public awareness campaign educating motorists about school bus safety laws and teaching children safety tips for getting on and off the bus.

“Through these partnerships, we are working to make Pennsylvania safer for students while helping to make our roads safer,” said Jean Souliere, CEO and Founder at BusPatrol. “We are committed to educating motorists on the rules of the road, reminding drivers to slow down, and protecting our children getting on and off the bus.”

Norristown Area, Southeast Delco, and Chichester are the latest school districts to implement BusPatrol school bus safety programs. Earlier this year, 20 school districts across Pennsylvania launched similar safety initiatives, including Allentown Area and Bethlehem Area school districts.

Pennsylvania authorities reported more than 250 stop-arm violations in one day during Operation Safe Stop 2021. In 2020, Allentown School District captured more than 200 illegal passings on just two school buses over a 47-day stop-arm study. This is equal to 2.18 violations per bus per day.

As stated by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. The penalty for a first-time violation is $300.

About BusPatrol :

BusPatrol is a safety technology company with the mission of making the journey to and from school safer for children. BusPatrol’s safety programs change driver behavior and create a culture of awareness and responsibility around school buses. In addition, they provide accessibility for school districts and municipalities to modernize their entire school bus fleets by outfitting them with the latest stop-arm, route planning, and route execution technology. You can find more information about BusPatrol at www.buspatrol.com